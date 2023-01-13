PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania is a hugely important political battleground, but it hasn’t traditionally mattered much in presidential primaries. That’s because the state votes so late. It holds its presidential primary on the fourth Tuesday in April, long after many states have voted. Despite being one of the biggest swing states in the nation, the nomination for the country’s biggest political office is largely decided before Pennsylvania voters go to the ballot box.

