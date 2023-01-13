Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers once again propose moving up presidential primary
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania is a hugely important political battleground, but it hasn’t traditionally mattered much in presidential primaries. That’s because the state votes so late. It holds its presidential primary on the fourth Tuesday in April, long after many states have voted. Despite being one of the biggest swing states in the nation, the nomination for the country’s biggest political office is largely decided before Pennsylvania voters go to the ballot box.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vehicle strikes pedestrian, closes part of Route 119 in Hempfield
A portion of the southbound lanes of Route 119 was closed to traffic Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Technology Drive, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The wreck was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in Hempfield. A fire official said the male pedestrian...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Bayne and Josh Fleitman: Brackenridge chief’s killing demands stronger Pa. gun laws
Amid an avalanche of horrific acts of violence across Allegheny County over the past year, the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire is yet another traumatic and high-profile reminder of the toll of gun violence on our communities. But even more infuriating is the fact that it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims
The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
Comments / 0