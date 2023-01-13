AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Tech had its four-game winning streak in Austin end with a 72-70 loss against No. 10 Texas on Saturday at the Moody Center. The Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) led 34-25 at halftime and by as many as 12 late in the first half but are now on a five-game losing streak to open conference play, while the Longhorns (15-2) improved to 4-1 in conference play. Tech had won its previous four matchups against the Longhorns in Austin after losing the previous 22 dating back to 1996.

