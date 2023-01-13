Louisiana wins 86-73 against UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown had 21 points to help Louisiana beat UL Monroe 86-73 on Thursday night.

Brown also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Ragin' Cajuns (13-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Joe Charles was 5 of 5 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Langston Powell led the way for the Warhawks (7-11, 3-2) with 19 points and three steals. Thomas Howell added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for UL Monroe. Savion Gallion also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .