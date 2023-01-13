Purdue Fort Wayne earns 70-55 win over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat IUPUI 70-55 on Thursday night.

Godfrey shot 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mastodons (12-6, 4-3 Horizon League). Deonte Billups added 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Bobby Planutis shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chris Osten led the way for the Jaguars (3-15, 0-7) with 12 points and eight rebounds. IUPUI also got nine points and five assists from Jlynn Counter. DJ Jackson also had nine points.

