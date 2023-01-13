Dominant Third Quarter Leads Syracuse Past Boston College

Syracuse women's basketball used a 13-1 run to start the third quarter to pull away from Boston College on its way to an 83-73 road win. With the victory, the Orange improved to 13-4 (4-2) on the season while the Eagles dropped to 13-6 (3-3). Next up for SU is a big challenge as #7 Notre Dame comes to the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday.

Syracuse had a lead in the first half, but Boston College went on a run to trim the advantage to just three at halftime. The Orange then came out of the locker room hot, using excellent ball movement to get open looks for Dariauna Lewis, Alaina Rice, Asia Strong and Dyaisha Fair.

The Eagles, however, would not go away. A 9-0 fourth quarter run would trim the lead to four. Just a few minutes later the Syracuse lead was three and Boston College had a shot in the air to tie. Taina Mair's offering was off, and Syracuse would score six straight points to all but put the game away.

Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 25 points to go along with six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Lewis had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alaina Rice scored 17 off the bench on 6-9 shooting. The Syracuse defense held BC to just 6-25 (24%) shooting from beyond the arc and forced 22 Eagles turnovers.

