fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Truck rear-ends Uber driver before crashing into another car
AUSTIN, Texas - On Saturday, Jan.14, around 2 a.m., Carson Lopez was driving for Uber in Downtown Austin. He had just picked up some passengers and was stopped at a light at 5th and San Jacinto when a white truck rear-ended his Ford Focus ST. The incident was captured on his rear dash camera.
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Driver causes two crashes in downtown Austin
The crashes happened within minutes of each other and has left one Uber driver temporarily without a job. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has the story.
Austin Police officers shoot, kill suspect in Sixth Street shooting overnight
Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the downtown area late Sunday night after officers shot and killed a man suspected of a shooting in the Sixth Street area.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Man given 10-year probation for 2021 intoxication manslaughter in east Austin
Christian Ramos pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
southarkansassun.com
Man Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend In Texas
Eric LaMountain was arrested after killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Texas. LaMountain allegedly informed his ex-girlfriend about his plans before proceeding with the shooting. On January 10, Austin Police has responded to a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim...
fox7austin.com
Family of young mother murdered in road rage attack asking for help
A random act of violence crushed Elizabeth Lopez's family and now they are asking for help to find Elizabeth's killer. FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has more in this week's CrimeWatch.
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
fox7austin.com
Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country
BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."
CBS Austin
Two injured in crash on IH-35 frontage road in Round Rock
Round Rock Police confirmed two people were injured and transported to the hospital Sunday night due to a crash on the I-35 frontage road. Officials confirmed the call was received at 7:55 p.m. and there were two vehicles involved in the crash. Resulting with two people getting injured, both have been transported to the hospital and one has life-threatening injuries. One vehicle from the crash is getting towed.
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned
AUSTIN, Texas — For months we've reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help and some Austin residents are upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
fox7austin.com
Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville
AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
