Free, live music concert series is coming to East Waco
WACO, Texas — East Waco is full of culture and new restaurants and sooner rather than later, free, live music will be added to that list. "The communities vision always was that this would be East Waco's front porch," Fiond Bond, CEO of Creative Waco, said. "That was something that was part of the conversation as this was envisioned."
Bare Arms Brewing shares the warmth with annual blanket drive for the homeless
WACO, Texas — Cold nights call for warm clothes and furry blankets. iHeartRadio has partnered with one brewery in Waco to share the warmth and give back to those in need. "One blanket can make a difference. Think about when you're at home, sitting on the couch, snuggling up with a warm blanket," Jill King, Chief of Marketing at Bare Arms Brewing, said. "It just feels good."
Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
