Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke Girls Hand Pittsfield its First Loss
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Bianca Ortiz-Cordero Monday scored 24 points to lead the Holyoke girls basketball team to a 61-47 win over Pittsfield. Jamie Duquette scored 12 points to lead the Generals, who got eight points apiece from Charlotte Goodnow and Harolyn Castillo. Britain Sadowy pulled down a team-high 10...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District to Seek $25M for Station Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The committee that oversees the town's fire district Thursday approved warrant article language seeking authority to borrow up to $25 million to build a new station on Main Street. That is the number officials will seek on Feb. 28 at a special district meeting at Williamstown...
iBerkshires.com
CRA Session 3 Swim Lessons Registration is Now Open
DALTON, Mass. — Registration is now open for Session 3 Swim Lessons at the Community Recreation Association (CRA). Lessons will be held from Jan. 23 to April 1, 2023 (9 weeks). A General CRA Jr. Membership ($40) is required and everyone must wear a swim cap. The Dalton CRA...
iBerkshires.com
Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — 28 firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. The graduating firefighters of Class #S30 trained at the MFA's Springfield Campus. They represent the fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Natick, North Adams, Northampton, Northbridge, Pittsfield, Southbridge, Turners Falls, Westfield, and Westminster.
iBerkshires.com
Carpenter, Framingham State Top MCLA
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Katty Haidul scored 18 points, and Mount Everett graduate Gwen Carpenter passed out four assists Saturday to lead the Framingham State women's basketball team to a 69-43 win over MCLA. Hailey Peabody scored 14 points to lead the Trailblazers (3-12, 0-3 MASCAC), who go to Salem...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Hosts Martin Luther King National Day of Service
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield community united Monday at Berkshire Community College (BCC) to reflect on the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday marked the first in-person Martin Luther King National Day of Service BCC has had since the pandemic, marking a return of an event that allowed residents to give back and feel connected to the community.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Athletics to Celebrate 2023 National Girls and Women in Sports Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Athletics will host two events on Feb. 4 to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) – an initiative that dates back to 1987 to encourage the participation of girls and women in sports. Clinic registration is...
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores his 1000th, Wahconah Holds Off Drury
DALTON, Mass. – There was little doubt that Wahconah’s Brody Calvert would score his 1,000th career point early in Monday’s game against Drury. But even after a 20-4 first quarter for Wahconah, the outcome of the game was a little in doubt midway through the fourth. That...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Annual Town Census
ADAMS, Mass. — The 2023 annual town census is underway in Adams. The census is mandated by the Massachusetts General Law. This year census forms have been mailed to all residents. Residents are asked to review the form, make any necessary changes, sign and return it to the Town Clerk's Office in the envelope provided, even if there are no changes.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Offer Suicide Prevention Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In recognition of the growing rate of suicide among college students, Berkshire Community College (BCC) will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to enroll in a free online course to learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation and how to take action. As...
iBerkshires.com
Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time
ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
iBerkshires.com
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
iBerkshires.com
Veteran Spotlight: John Harding Jr.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Harding Jr. served his country with bravery and distinction as a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1966 and in the Vietnam War. Harding said he enjoyed his basic training at Camp Geiger, Marine Corps Base Lejeune. "Boot camp was probably one of...
Comments / 0