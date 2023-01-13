Read full article on original website
3 Austin police officers on leave, suspect killed after alleged West Sixth Street shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Three Austin police officers have been placed on leave after killing a suspect in a shooting on West Sixth Street late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning. At 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 911 call...
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Driver causes two crashes in downtown Austin
The crashes happened within minutes of each other and has left one Uber driver temporarily without a job. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has the story.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Man given 10-year probation for 2021 intoxication manslaughter in east Austin
Christian Ramos pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November.
CBS Austin
Two injured in crash on IH-35 frontage road in Round Rock
Round Rock Police confirmed two people were injured and transported to the hospital Sunday night due to a crash on the I-35 frontage road. Officials confirmed the call was received at 7:55 p.m. and there were two vehicles involved in the crash. Resulting with two people getting injured, both have been transported to the hospital and one has life-threatening injuries. One vehicle from the crash is getting towed.
fox7austin.com
Family of young mother murdered in road rage attack asking for help
A random act of violence crushed Elizabeth Lopez's family and now they are asking for help to find Elizabeth's killer. FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has more in this week's CrimeWatch.
CBS Austin
ATX Wheels & More holds benefit for woman killed in recent road rage homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — Family of Elizabeth Lopez, 22, gathered for a benefit to raise funds for her funeral arrangements. Previously, Lopez was killed in a homicide during a road rage incident. The benefit happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon at ATX Wheels & More. Lopez’s family members and...
southarkansassun.com
Man Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend In Texas
Eric LaMountain was arrested after killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Texas. LaMountain allegedly informed his ex-girlfriend about his plans before proceeding with the shooting. On January 10, Austin Police has responded to a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim...
fox7austin.com
Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country
BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
fox7austin.com
Neighbors chase down man who crashed stolen truck into 2 other vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas - Some neighbors in South Austin took crime fighting into their own hands Tuesday night. It started with what was supposed to be a laid-back night for Matthew Brunell. "My girlfriend and I were just at her place when heard this huge crash outside, so I put my...
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
US Marshals arrest suspect in connection to June shooting in Bastrop
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Darrian Chandler, 25, in Smithville. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
sasportsstar.com
Schertz Police ask for help in identifying pair who broke into Clemens High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are hoping you can help them identify two people who broke into Clemens High School last weekend. The man and woman were caught on camera in the early morning hours of January 7. The building was locked up and the pair...
