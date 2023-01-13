BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."

