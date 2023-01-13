ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two injured in crash on IH-35 frontage road in Round Rock

Round Rock Police confirmed two people were injured and transported to the hospital Sunday night due to a crash on the I-35 frontage road. Officials confirmed the call was received at 7:55 p.m. and there were two vehicles involved in the crash. Resulting with two people getting injured, both have been transported to the hospital and one has life-threatening injuries. One vehicle from the crash is getting towed.
ROUND ROCK, TX
southarkansassun.com

Man Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend In Texas

Eric LaMountain was arrested after killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Texas. LaMountain allegedly informed his ex-girlfriend about his plans before proceeding with the shooting. On January 10, Austin Police has responded to a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country

BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital

A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

