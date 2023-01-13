On Dec. 6, 2022, the newest editions to Raleigh City Council had their first meeting. The four new city councilmembers are all women, all young and all have transparency as a priority for their terms in office. Transparency and open meetings aren’t just important for city councilors. It is the right of the people to have access to what their government is doing at every level of government from legislatures to public university committee meetings to student government.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO