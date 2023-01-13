Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Technician Online
UNC pulls away from Pack women’s basketball in fourth quarter, takes round one in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It’s been a rough month for the NC State women’s basketball team. Back-to-back home losses and a blowout suffered at the hands of Florida State were bad enough, but perhaps the lowest point of all the Pack’s struggles was the team’s 56-47 loss to rival North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill.
Technician Online
Pack women’s tennis puts up strong showing at Miami Spring Invite
NC State women’s tennis made its highly-anticipated 2023 debut at the Miami Spring Invite, taking on a slew of talented teams before the start of dual-match play. The three-day event consisted of No. 3 NC State, No. 1 Texas, No. 11 Miami and No. 20 Vanderbilt competing in both singles and doubles play. With plenty of chances to get some much-needed experience against ranked opposition, the Wolfpack came out and impressed, winning a majority of its matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Technician Online
Ross, Smith lead NC State men’s basketball to OT win over No. 16 Miami
NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC) came out aggressive and passionate, jumping on loose balls and putting pressure on Miami’s (14-3, 5-2 ACC) guards bringing the ball up the court. This mindset, combined with shots falling in the right moments, propelled the red-and-white to a nail-biting 83-81 overtime win. The...
Technician Online
NC State men's tennis sweeps UNCG twice in season-opener
NC State (2-0) did more than just dominate, however. The Wolfpack perfected the Spartans (0-2) in both matches by not losing a single set throughout the entire day, paving the way for its 7-0 and 4-0 wins. There really isn’t a better way to start a season than with back-to-back...
Technician Online
NC State swim & dive clinches inter-conference wins over Duke
In its first inter-conference meet of the season, the NC State swim and dive team pulled off two decisive wins over Duke. The No. 5 men’s squad beat the Blue Devils 199-96, while the No. 4 women’s team outperformed No. 22 Duke 168-130. Although several star swimmers were...
Technician Online
NC State gymnastics suffers narrow defeat to Michigan State
NC State gymnastics had yet another excellent outing that was overshadowed by defeat, this time at the hands of Michigan State. The Wolfpack (0-2) fell to the Spartans (1-1) 196.400 to 196.375 at Reynolds Coliseum in its home-opener of the 2023 season. Michigan State narrowly outperformed the red-and-white on the vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
Technician Online
Icepack continues hot streak, knocks off Blue Hens 7-3
The NC State Icepack cruised past the Delaware Blue Hens in a 7-3 blowout on Friday, Jan. 13 at Invisalign Arena. After scoring an overtime goal in the victory against Trine University in St. Louis one week prior, sophomore forward Zack Robinson shined in three periods, recording a hat trick in his efforts. The third goal of the night was a spectacular solo effort that fans had to see to believe. Robinson has now eclipsed the double-digit goal mark for the season, scoring 12 in 19 games.
Technician Online
SG SUNDAY: Attending public council meetings should be on your 2023 resolutions
On Dec. 6, 2022, the newest editions to Raleigh City Council had their first meeting. The four new city councilmembers are all women, all young and all have transparency as a priority for their terms in office. Transparency and open meetings aren’t just important for city councilors. It is the right of the people to have access to what their government is doing at every level of government from legislatures to public university committee meetings to student government.
Comments / 0