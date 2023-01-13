Houston ISD votes to not terminate Tiffany Guillory as Jack Yates High School principal

Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
New Caney ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student, docs show
Eyewitness News reached out to the district for more information on the 35-year-old but has not heard back. Records show she is being held on a $75,000 bond.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan
After two months of contentious meetings, critical news stories and uncertainty, the Houston Independent School District announced yesterday that students with profound disabilities would remain at a specialized school, T.H. Rogers. The program is widely liked by parents, who say their kids make huge progress in the face of often-dire...
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD employee terminated after 'inappropriate relationship' with student
WALLER, Texas - An employee at Waller ISD has been fired after allegations surfaced about an "inappropriate relationship" with a student. The district confirmed in a statement how they learned of an anonymous tip on January 5. Details were not shared on the alleged incident, except stating "an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student."
foxsanantonio.com
Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video
HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers have been found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time they were found in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how...
fox26houston.com
City of Houston prepares for annual MLK Day celebrations
The city of Houston prepares for two MLK Day parades. Houston is only major city that has two major MLK Day parades.
fox26houston.com
Celebration of life held to remember Randy Lemmon in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Family and friends of Houston radio host, and garden expert, Randy Lemmon gathered to say their final farewell at the Tomball church where he worshiped. Lemmon died January 4, his 61st birthday, from complications of a stroke. He was a fixture on KTRH radio for 27 years,...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
Humble ISD is investigating after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced.
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
wufe967.com
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
From a billboard to a Narcan vending machine, a Galveston Co. man is attacking the fentanyl crisis
He's overdosed three times himself from fentanyl and is trying to combat the drug crisis by making a life-saving spray as accessible as snacks in a vending machine.
fox26houston.com
Volunteers build porch, ramp for 93-year-old's Third Ward home
HOUSTON - Tap, tap, tap. That was the sound of Martin Luther King's vision at work in Houston's Third Ward on Monday. Volunteers were hammering away on this Day of Service, building a new porch to help a 93-year-old woman stay in her home. SUGGESTED: Third Ward residents supporting change...
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
News Channel 25
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man killed in car in front of parents' house on Ridingwood St
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car in the driveway of his parents’ house. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 15300 block of Ridingwood Drive in southwest Houston. According to police, it appears the man, in...
'Houston's Unsolved Homicides' walking in MLK Parade to spread awareness
HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city. John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”. "December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that...
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance. Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him. The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.
