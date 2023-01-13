Houston ISD votes to not terminate Tiffany Guillory as Jack Yates High School principal

A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO