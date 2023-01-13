Read full article on original website
Otsego city commissioners approve ballot proposal to raise taxes for 24/7 public safety
OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego city commissioners met Monday to decide whether to pass a resolution and put a new public safety millage up for a vote. Commissioners are creating a plan to provide 24/7 coverage for medical emergencies, according to Aaron Mitchell, Otsego city manager. Public safety officers in...
Kalamazoo students can explore their future at the Air Zoo in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Middle school and high school students can visit the Air Zoo at the annual KRESA open house to prepare their interests for the future. The open house is expected to be held Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to Kalamazoo RESA members. Connected students:...
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for fraud
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Catrice Lockett was arrested Sunday on a charge of fraud outside of Atlanta Georgia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officer Lockett was immediately placed on leave when KDPS learned of her arrest. “Once the investigating agency notified us of...
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Ionia County man dead after crashing into a tree
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 60-year-old man from Ionia County has died after a crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
Kalamazoo student arrested for setting fires in school and assaulting a staff member
KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Kalamazoo student was taken into custody Monday, after he allegedly set a couple of fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a staff member, according to the Township of Kalamazoo police. Officers responded Monday to the school in the 3100 block of...
Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
Man arrested after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night, according to Grand Rapids Police. Officers were flagged down by a witness at 9:40 p.m. on Alto Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE, and found a man who had been shot in the chest, officers said.
Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
Community says goodbye to mother, daughters killed in apparent murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — It was a day filled with heartache and healing in Fennville as friends, family, and classmates said goodbye to an Allegan County woman and her two young daughters. 35-year-old Cindy Clouse, 13-year-old Autumn Hagger, and 10-year-old Mackenzie Hagger were shot and killed at their home in...
Hundreds of volunteers commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, West Michigan volunteers dedicated their time to serving their communities. Hundreds of volunteers across Kalamazoo lined up at Gryphon Place today to participate in a community wide day of service to highlight Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. “We have...
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
Hunter Ice Festival returns to downtown Niles for 19th year
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The 19th Annual Hunter Ice Festival has been going strong this weekend right in the heart of Niles. The Frigid 5K was held Saturday morning, and just under 100 ice sculptures were placed and carved throughout the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority says the...
Bell's Brewery kicks off Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week with snow jog
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bell's Brewery kicked off Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week with a snow jog!. The Saturday race included stops at a variety of downtown bars and stores, snow jogging challenges and beer of course. Check it out: Events and specials added to Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week. The race...
One injured in Kentwood Shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
Stevensville woman injured in rollover crash after avoiding stopped vehicle
A Stevensville woman is alive after a rollover crash on Thursday. 25-year-old Mallory Brown was traveling east on M-60 when she swerved to miss a stopped vehicle in the roadway. This caused her to run off the road, down a hill and crash through a fence. Her vehicle rolled until...
