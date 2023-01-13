ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Related
WWMT

Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for fraud

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Catrice Lockett was arrested Sunday on a charge of fraud outside of Atlanta Georgia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officer Lockett was immediately placed on leave when KDPS learned of her arrest. “Once the investigating agency notified us of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WWMT

Ionia County man dead after crashing into a tree

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 60-year-old man from Ionia County has died after a crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Man arrested after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night, according to Grand Rapids Police. Officers were flagged down by a witness at 9:40 p.m. on Alto Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE, and found a man who had been shot in the chest, officers said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

Hundreds of volunteers commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, West Michigan volunteers dedicated their time to serving their communities. Hundreds of volunteers across Kalamazoo lined up at Gryphon Place today to participate in a community wide day of service to highlight Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. “We have...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
WWMT

Hunter Ice Festival returns to downtown Niles for 19th year

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The 19th Annual Hunter Ice Festival has been going strong this weekend right in the heart of Niles. The Frigid 5K was held Saturday morning, and just under 100 ice sculptures were placed and carved throughout the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority says the...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Bell's Brewery kicks off Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week with snow jog

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bell's Brewery kicked off Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week with a snow jog!. The Saturday race included stops at a variety of downtown bars and stores, snow jogging challenges and beer of course. Check it out: Events and specials added to Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week. The race...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One injured in Kentwood Shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
KENTWOOD, MI

