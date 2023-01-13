Read full article on original website
National Quitter’s Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. The South Charleston Police Department says the suspect refused to come out and they were possibly armed. They say they talked to them for around 45 minutes. […]
Car and tractor-trailer collide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
“Testament” program established to help veterans
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants. “Testament” is a program designed to help veterans and their families openly discuss trauma and the recovery that goes with it by looking to the past and reading old texts on war.
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to West Virginia for 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City! Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee […]
Man dies in head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH
UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 10:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– We are learning more about the inmates taken to Beckley ARH from Southern Regional Jail. According to State Senator Rollan Roberts (R-9th District), five of the initial seven inmates taken on Sunday, January 15, were female and two were male. According to Will […]
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City for 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City. There will be 14 restaurants participating in the event set for Jan. 30-Feb. 4 offering a three-course meal, appetizer, entrée and dessert – from a selected menu for a set fee per person. The restaurants participating...
WVNT-TV
Oceana Parking Issue
Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
