WSAZ

National Quitter’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Car and tractor-trailer collide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

“Testament” program established to help veterans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants. “Testament” is a program designed to help veterans and their families openly discuss trauma and the recovery that goes with it by looking to the past and reading old texts on war.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to West Virginia for 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City! Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
SALT ROCK, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNS

8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH

UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 10:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– We are learning more about the inmates taken to Beckley ARH from Southern Regional Jail. According to State Senator Rollan Roberts (R-9th District), five of the initial seven inmates taken on Sunday, January 15, were female and two were male. According to Will […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s name released in deadly house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City for 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City. There will be 14 restaurants participating in the event set for Jan. 30-Feb. 4 offering a three-course meal, appetizer, entrée and dessert – from a selected menu for a set fee per person. The restaurants participating...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Oceana Parking Issue

Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

