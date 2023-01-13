ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Shannon McCartney
4d ago

hmm hope the family gets better sorry for loss.tragic.still have a mlk pic on my grandmas wall I remember to this day for the last 40 years

whbc.com

Observances, Closures for King Holiday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day. A number of events honoring Doctor King were held last week, like the 30th annual Mayor’s Breakfast of the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr Commission, attended by representatives of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Shop local: Slow Union brings vintage looks to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — You know the saying, “ Take what’s old and make it new again.” And at Slow Union in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, that’s the business model. In November of 2022, just in time for the holidays, Olivia Delyamu, Jill Pigman and Rochelle Beres joined forces and opened the vintage collective.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood

Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Akron Zoo mourns death of 12-year-old female Komodo dragon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo’s 12-year-old female Komodo dragon, Draco, died on Jan. 8. The zoo says Draco’s care team observed that she was lethargic and ran tests. The zoo says despite medical intervention, Draco died. She was born on Oct. 6, 2010, at the Denver...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

