‘Extremely dangerous’ weather inflicted “significant damage’ in Georgia, Alabama

Tornado damage near downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | news@al.com) Marvin Gentry/al.com/TNS

Twisters and heavy storms brought “significant damage” to Georgia and Alabama on Thursday afternoon amid a day of ominous warnings from weather forecasters.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in six counties while reports were still coming in.

“Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed or observed in Butts, Henry, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Troup Counties with the possibility of another tornado to touch down near Hartsfield Jackson International Airport,” the declaration reads in part.

Northwest Georgia missed the brunt of the storm but scattered areas sustained damage. Georgia Power teams were responding late Thursday to damage across the state from high winds, heavy rain and reported tornadoes, and close to 18,000 customers were still without power.

Selma, Alabama, was hit hard early.

“Selma has received significant damage from the tornado,” Selma mayor James Perkins Jr. said on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

He warned citizens to stay off the roads and beware of downed power lines. That message came less than two hours after the National Weather Service in Birmingham warned a “considerable” tornado was coming through Dallas County.

The Selma School District put schools on lockdown and asked parents on Facebook not to come for their children until conditions improved.

Some locals posted photos of semi trucks thrown from the road by harsh winds. Other images showed buildings practically reduced to rubble.

A very serious tornado threat was also issued for Bibb County, Alabama, which sits south of the cities of Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

Birmingham news station WVTM advised “several tornado warnings” had been issued throughout the state shortly before noon. The outlet said thunderstorms had developed over Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee Thursday morning and were sweeping southeast.

“Up front, no one can definitively say this place or that place will be ‘hit’ hours in advance,” WVTM reported. “If severe weather occurs, it would likely be strong wind gusts over 60-70 MPH. The tornado threat is increasing.”

Local news stations throughout the Yellowhammer State warned of rough weather throughout the morning Thursday. An emergency services director reportedly said a tornado may have hit the town of Greensboro.

One Facebook user posted a photo of a golf ball-sized chunk of hail he said had fallen on Sylacauga, roughly 60 miles north of the state capital in Montgomery.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for six Alabama counties hardest hit by Thursday’s storms and tornadoes.

In a tweet, Ivey said “we have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system” leading to a state of emergency for hard-hit Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties.

A state of emergency can speed assistance to the areas and streamline the aid process, as well as better position the state to seek federal help. Ivey’s order also alerts the Alabama National Guard to be ready for deployment if needed and prevents price gouging.

Federal officials weighed in earlier in the day, specifically on the tornado that hit historic Selma in Dallas County.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Selma community and everyone impacted by the storm, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our team here is monitoring and assessing and reaching out as appropriate to state and local officials to offer our support.”