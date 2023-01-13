ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Park, money for improvements donated to Bentonville

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qG6Sg_0kD9MoEw00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville has a new park and $100,000 for park improvements.

Bogle Park and the money were donated to the city by the Bogle family. Wade Tomlinson, the city’s parks planner, says they haven’t decided exactly how to spend the money, but plan on keeping the park’s general use the same.

Bentonville Library Foundation receives $500,000 grant

“These are very important,” Tomlinson said. “Pocket parks are more and more important as cities grow out. Pocket parks are parks that are probably an acre or less that are usually walked to from the community.”

Tomlinson says the park, located on 3rd Street, is in a historic part of town and hopes families continue to spend time together there.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Doing Good: Young Life NWA helps kids form community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is giving kids a community to connect with. It is tough being a kid. “This generation of kids is the most anxious, the most stressed… The loneliest generation that’s ever been documented,” Young Life NWA Assoc. Regional Director Robyn Stutts said. It is especially tough for kids facing […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million

An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy