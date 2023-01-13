Park, money for improvements donated to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville has a new park and $100,000 for park improvements.

Bogle Park and the money were donated to the city by the Bogle family. Wade Tomlinson, the city’s parks planner, says they haven’t decided exactly how to spend the money, but plan on keeping the park’s general use the same.

“These are very important,” Tomlinson said. “Pocket parks are more and more important as cities grow out. Pocket parks are parks that are probably an acre or less that are usually walked to from the community.”

Tomlinson says the park, located on 3rd Street, is in a historic part of town and hopes families continue to spend time together there.

