Alberta E. Webster, 89, of New Haven, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 12, 2023. She had worked at Woolworth’s, in Fulton, where she met Harvey Webster, who would become her husband of almost 60 years. Together they participated in several bowling leagues and spent a lot of time at the Pin-O-Rama Bowling Alley, formerly in Oswego. She also enjoyed crocheting and plastic canvas, along with owning her own business, SMC, which sold ceramics, clocks and other knick-knacks at local flea-markets.

NEW HAVEN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO