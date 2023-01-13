Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' starts on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Resort Corridor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the next phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana Interchange project, named "Dropicana." Crews unloaded heavy equipment Monday next to the westbound Tropicana off-ramp, just underneath the flyover that takes drivers east towards the Strip. Both exits from I-15 south will close on Tuesday at 9 p.m., according to NDOT signs. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will close for nine months, while the flyover to eastbound Tropicana is expected to shutter for 18 months. NDOT plans to demolish a portion of the flyover to raise Tropicana and widen it over I-15 to increase the number of drivers and enhance safety.
news3lv.com
Several drivers turned around from mountains outside Las Vegas due to winter conditions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several drivers had to be turned away from the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas due to winter road conditions. Vehicles must have chains or snow tires to make the trek up to Mt. Charleston or Lee Canyon. One father said he wanted to take his...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
news3lv.com
Rain shower, T-storm chances continue through Las Vegas valley Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Our next weather maker is moving in on Monday. We're starting Martin Luther King Jr. Day off with light valley rain, mountain snow, and areas of low clouds & patchy fog. Valley rain totals since midnight range from .04" to .17" as of 9:15 am....
news3lv.com
Thunderstorms in Las Vegas delay flights, bring MLK Day parade to early end
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thunderstorms moving through Las Vegas have delayed flights and led to the early conclusion of the Martin Luther King Jr. parade downtown. The storms were bringing strong winds, rain, hail and lightning through the valley. The Federal Aviation Administration said there are departure delays out...
news3lv.com
Some CCSD students might attend new schools next year due to boundary change proposals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County School District students may be forced to go to a different school next year, and it all comes down to location. The district has an Attendance Zone Advisory Committee that reviews attendance boundaries each year and makes recommendations to your elected school board.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
news3lv.com
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
news3lv.com
Registration opens for first 'Driver's Edge' of new year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the year's first Driver's Edge event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge will take over the track on Feb. 10-12. It's a non-profit that provides free driver safety training for anyone 21 and younger, with the goal of reducing youth-related traffic collisions.
news3lv.com
3-alarm fire breaks out in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials responded to a 3-alarm fire near Sahara Avenue in the central Las Vegas valley. On Saturday, at 2:58 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department, along with units from the City of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2975 E Sahara Ave near McLeod Drive.
news3lv.com
Three guests win six-figure jackpots at Caesars properties on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three guests won three big jackpots this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip. The trio won prizes of more than $110,000 on Saturday and Sunday at Paris, Harrah's and Caesars Palace, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment says. The first person, a visitor from Pensacola, Florida,...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Novel ideas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
news3lv.com
Local community celebrates 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil candlelight celebration. The event was held at the MLK statue in Downtown Las Vegas. There are only 25 statues in the U.S., and ours is located where Las Vegas and North Las Vegas come together.
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
news3lv.com
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
news3lv.com
Formula 1 undergoes early stages of construction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula 1 is making its way to Las Vegas this November, and the engines are racing. The massive 300,000-square-foot paddock for F-1 is in its early stages of construction. In total, the project will cost more than $500 million. The paddock is set to be...
news3lv.com
DISCOVERY Children's Museum hosts events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The DISCOVERY Children's Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events for kids on Monday. Children could make doves and add them to a collage honoring King's accomplishments. They could also create a painting inspired by mural designs of the late...
Comments / 1