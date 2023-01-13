LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the next phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana Interchange project, named "Dropicana." Crews unloaded heavy equipment Monday next to the westbound Tropicana off-ramp, just underneath the flyover that takes drivers east towards the Strip. Both exits from I-15 south will close on Tuesday at 9 p.m., according to NDOT signs. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will close for nine months, while the flyover to eastbound Tropicana is expected to shutter for 18 months. NDOT plans to demolish a portion of the flyover to raise Tropicana and widen it over I-15 to increase the number of drivers and enhance safety.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO