Las Vegas, NV

'Dropicana' starts on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Resort Corridor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the next phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana Interchange project, named "Dropicana." Crews unloaded heavy equipment Monday next to the westbound Tropicana off-ramp, just underneath the flyover that takes drivers east towards the Strip. Both exits from I-15 south will close on Tuesday at 9 p.m., according to NDOT signs. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will close for nine months, while the flyover to eastbound Tropicana is expected to shutter for 18 months. NDOT plans to demolish a portion of the flyover to raise Tropicana and widen it over I-15 to increase the number of drivers and enhance safety.
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
3-alarm fire breaks out in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials responded to a 3-alarm fire near Sahara Avenue in the central Las Vegas valley. On Saturday, at 2:58 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department, along with units from the City of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2975 E Sahara Ave near McLeod Drive.
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
Novel ideas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
Formula 1 undergoes early stages of construction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula 1 is making its way to Las Vegas this November, and the engines are racing. The massive 300,000-square-foot paddock for F-1 is in its early stages of construction. In total, the project will cost more than $500 million. The paddock is set to be...
DISCOVERY Children's Museum hosts events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The DISCOVERY Children's Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events for kids on Monday. Children could make doves and add them to a collage honoring King's accomplishments. They could also create a painting inspired by mural designs of the late...
