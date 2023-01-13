Hunter Biden had access to these classified documents says it all now we know how a crackhead has a net worth of 230 million dollars Stevie Wonder can see what going on here
In his garage? Idiot. Better go through everything else now in and around his house. I doubt the documents are a big deal, but Joe looks like such hypocrit...again.
Why hasn’t he been arrested already. He was not allowed to have classified documents and no less they where removed from Washington. They where from the Obama presidency. How many does he actually have or had? How many did he sell. This is treason. Wake up American citizens. And our government is letting him get away with it. This has nothing to do with Trump.
Related
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
New loan, who dis: 'Squad' Democrat calls Biden and demands he cancel her $100K student loan debt
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
White House to Jim Jordan, James Comer: Sorry, but you have to restart your oversight requests
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
'What did he just say?': Tucker Carlson presents Biden's biggest blunders
Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
'Cover up': El Paso residents fume at Biden while city 'scrambled' to clear migrant encampments
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden has his fingerprints all over this
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 76