Washington State

Snake 45
4d ago

Biden is a perfect example of what happens when you vote AGAINST a candidate in a presidential election, instead of voting FOR a candidate! He is an absolute embarrassment to the United States, and I’m an independent voter

krs1
3d ago

I know alot of people can't wait to see Biden taken out of office for any reason. but remember people if he dies, gets too sick, finally forget his own name, or is impeached we then have it even worse. I'm all for a female president just not kamala. she's a total wreck.

Last Man Standing
4d ago

Are you kidding? Biden has the support of MSM. The suckers who lap up their lies think Biden is doing a bang up job. As long as the media protects him, he is invincible.

