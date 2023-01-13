Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
CoinTelegraph
Japanese regulators want crypto treated like traditional banks
Financial regulators in Japan have urged global regulators to treat crypto the same way as they do banking, calling for tougher rules for the sector. According to the deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Mamoru Yanase, crypto needs to be controlled. “If you...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi, DAOs and NFTs: Crypto is redefining how charities raise funds
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and decentralized finance (DeFi) are redefining how charities raise donations and distribute funds to those most in need. Through ever-evolving crypto and blockchain-related technology, crypto philanthropists told Cointelegraph that they've witnessed “new wealth distribution mechanisms" never seen before. “Philanthropy has traditionally been...
CoinTelegraph
Twitter’s crypto price index feature expands to 30 tokens and counting
Twitter has quietly expanded its new crypto feature that enables users to search the price of individual tokens, adding at least another 30 tokens. The new additions are part of the social media giant’s “$Cashtags” feature, announced by the Twitter Business account on Dec. 21. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were the first to be part of the new feature.
CoinTelegraph
Monex wants to buy FTX Japan amid bankruptcy proceedings: Report
FTX Japan, one of the four FTX assets put on sale, caught the eye of Monex Group, an online brokerage firm based in Tokyo. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Bloomberg, Monex CEO Oki Matsumoto said that they are interested and expressed that it will be a “very good thing” for them if there will be less competition within the local market.
CoinTelegraph
Nexo sues Cayman Islands financial regulator over VASP license
The same week that Bulgarian authorities were raiding Nexo’s offices and indicting four individuals for charges related to money laundering, the crypto lender filed suit in the Cayman Islands. In a document dated Jan. 12, Nexo filed a lawsuit against the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, or CIMA, for denying...
CoinTelegraph
SBF denies stealing FTX assets, SEC charges Gemini and Genesis, and more: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 8-14
Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away.’. In a “pre-mortem overview” of FTX’s bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried denied allegations of improper use of customer funds stored with the crypto exchange, attributing responsibility for the company’s dramatic fall to the market crash of 2022 and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s PR campaign against FTX. In Bankman-Fried’s view, a run on the bank turned illiquidity issues into insolvency. Among the latest developments in the bankruptcy proceedings, a bipartisan group of United States senators criticized one of the law firms involved in the case on the grounds of a conflict of interest, and called on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to appoint an independent examiner into FTX’s activities. Also in the week’s headlines, FTX attorney Andy Dietderich said the company has recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
Navigating the world of crypto: Tips for avoiding scams
Despite the belief of many crypto enthusiasts that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are safer, history has often shown them to be rather vulnerable to attacks. Because these exchanges centralize the storage of users’ assets, they can be attractive targets for cybercriminals. If an exchange’s security measures are inadequate or successfully compromised, user assets may be stolen or lost.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining stocks surge to yearly highs after Bitcoin bounces back
The Bitcoin (BTC) price rebound to a multi-month high has also positively affected mining stocks. Many crypto-mining stocks recorded their best monthly performance in a year. The surge in mining stocks also relieved the troubled miners who had to sell a significant chunk of their mined coins to boost liquidity in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
App-specific blockchains remain a promising solution for scalability
App-specific blockchains, or appchains, are specifically designed to support the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (DApps). In an appchain, each app runs on its separate blockchain, linked to the main chain. This allows for greater scalability and flexibility, as each app can be customized and optimized for its specific use case.
CoinTelegraph
California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants. The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13. It will be harnessing...
CoinTelegraph
Interest-bearing bonds-backed tokens: Generate yield using tokens backed by sovereign bonds
Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Jan. 13, 2023 – Decentralized finance (DeFi) innovator Mimo is launching “KUMA Protocol” — the first DeFi protocol issuing tokens backed by regulated nonfungible tokens (NFTs) — themselves supported by sovereign bonds. This launch comes as the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein approved Mimo for providing blockchain-related services from January 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Thailand to allow first virtual banks by 2025
Bank of Thailand has disclosed plans to allow virtual banks to operate in the country for the first time. Financial firms will be able to provide services by 2025, a Bloomberg report shows. The “Consultation Paper on Virtual Bank Licensing Framework” published by the central bank says that applications will...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price breakout or bull trap? 5K Twitter users weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at its highest levels in over two months, but the phrase on every trader’s lips is “bull trap.”. After delivering 25% returns in a single week, BTC/USD remains under suspicion among Bitcoin bear market survivors. Bitcoin bull trap fails to convince. It has been...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price cancels FTX losses — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week at new 2023 highs, but still divides opinion after a blistering price rally. In what is shaping up to be the antidote to last year’s slow bleed to lower prices, January has delivered the volatility Bitcoin bulls were hoping for — but can they sustain it?
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: 2023 is a ‘buidl’ year for crypto gaming
2022 was a huge year for the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming scene. An influx of capital and users was followed by a sharp downturn in blockchain game token prices and a decrease in players — and the market is still reeling. And, with fallout from the FTX disaster reaching into every corner of the industry, play-to-earn’s prospects seem bleak on the surface. But peeking under the hood, the numbers tell a different story: Strong funding this year has set the stage for serious “buidling” in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
The aftermath of LBRY: Consequences of crypto’s ongoing regulatory process
The case of LBRY highlights a wave of renewed regulatory pressure that could affect both blockchain token-issuing companies and their investors. In November, an over year-long court battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain development company LBRY and its LBRY Credits (LBC) token culminated in the ruling of the token as an unregistered security, despite the company's argument of its use as a commodity within the platform.
CoinTelegraph
Law Decoded, Jan. 9-16: Gemini, Bithumb, Nexo are fresh targets for regulation and prosecution
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission charged cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital and crypto exchange Gemini with selling unregistered securities through Gemini’s “Earn” program. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission started the process of getting a default judgment in its case against Ooki DAO after the...
CoinTelegraph
Bithumb ordered to pay outage damages to investors by South Korean court
The ongoing saga of the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb continues, this time with ruling from local courts. On Jan. 13, the South Korean Supreme Court finalized its ruling that the exchange must pay damages to investors over a 1.5-hour service outage on Nov. 12, 2017. According to a local news source, the damages are equivalent to $202,400 — 251.4 million in the regional currency won.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism
When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
