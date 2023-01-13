ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years

At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

I Traveled To The Future in a Robot Tanning Booth in Auburn

Yesterday I was running errands and I had to stop by Planet Fitness in Auburn to unfreeze my account with them. You see, I moved recently and I knew I wasn't going to be able to make it to the gym so they offer for you to put your account on a hold, without the monthly charge, until you're ready to come back.
AUBURN, ME
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023

Openings and closing for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February

Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

New Biddeford restaurant offers plant-based, vegetarian menu

BIDDEFORD, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley caught up with an old college friend who opened a restaurant in Maine after becoming intrigued by the food scene in California. Vickie Charity always had a desire to run her own business one day -- and that day...
BIDDEFORD, ME
95.9 WCYY

Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve

Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
WMTW

Car collides with Amtrak train in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating what lead up to a crash between a vehicle and the Amtrak train on Friday night. According to the city's police department, the driver was pulling out of Bruno's Restaurant on Allen Avenue around 6 p.m. when he bypassed the flashing lights and safety gate at the railroad crossing.
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy