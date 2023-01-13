ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Washington Examiner

Public schools still haven't learned from the pandemic

Over 1 million students across the country left the public school system between fall 2019 and fall 2020. As a result, several public school districts will be strained as they lose funding. Maybe now politicians and school officials will take their jobs more seriously. Public school enrollment dropped from 50.8...
MICHIGAN STATE
Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
AOL Corp

Police in schools have outsize effect on Black children, report says

The presence of police in schools actively jeopardizes the safety of Black students compared to their counterparts of other races, according to a report published this month. Black students were subjected to more than 80% of the incidents of police violence accounted for in the survey, which analyzed more than 285 incidents over a decade. At least 60% of police assaults on students resulted in serious injury to the students, including broken bones, concussions and hospitalizations. The report also cited 24 cases of sexual assault on students and five student deaths as a result of police force in schools. It was published by the Advancement Project, a civil rights organization, and the Alliance for Educational Justice, a coalition of groups working toward equity in public schools.
iheart.com

Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise

As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News. Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Upworthy

Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her

This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
Salon

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Minnesota

House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
MINNESOTA STATE
Upworthy

Students in Denmark have mandatory empathy classes as part of the school curriculum

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 15, 2020. It has since been updated. Denmark is consistently voted one of the happiest places in the world, according to the UN's World Happiness Report. It does many things right as a nation, and one of the most visible is the way it educates its child population.
The 74

Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
WRAL

Policy change sparks fight over food appliances in schools

The school district's new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. It means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The school district's new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. It means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms.
1808Delaware

Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers

Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
CBS News

Math Teacher Mom

Navi Riar is a credentialed math educator and calls herself the math teacher mom. She wants to help get your kids excited about math!

