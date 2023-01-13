Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
Washington Examiner
Public schools still haven't learned from the pandemic
Over 1 million students across the country left the public school system between fall 2019 and fall 2020. As a result, several public school districts will be strained as they lose funding. Maybe now politicians and school officials will take their jobs more seriously. Public school enrollment dropped from 50.8...
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
AOL Corp
Police in schools have outsize effect on Black children, report says
The presence of police in schools actively jeopardizes the safety of Black students compared to their counterparts of other races, according to a report published this month. Black students were subjected to more than 80% of the incidents of police violence accounted for in the survey, which analyzed more than 285 incidents over a decade. At least 60% of police assaults on students resulted in serious injury to the students, including broken bones, concussions and hospitalizations. The report also cited 24 cases of sexual assault on students and five student deaths as a result of police force in schools. It was published by the Advancement Project, a civil rights organization, and the Alliance for Educational Justice, a coalition of groups working toward equity in public schools.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to Cherry Creek schools officials who expelled student over anti-Semitic 'joke'
Although the federal appeals court based in Denver decided last year that Cherry Creek School District officials violated the constitutional rights of a student by expelling him for an off-campus social media post, a judge on Friday concluded they could not be sued for their actions after all. Last July,...
iheart.com
Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise
As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News. Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that...
Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her
This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
No Matter How You Do the Math, Numbers Don’t Add Up to a School Staffing Crisis
School X has 10 teachers and 100 students. Two teachers quit and seven students graduate. School X then hires three new teachers and enrolls five new students. Does School X have a staffing crisis? One would think it is an easy question to answer. School X ends up with more teachers and fewer students. It’s […]
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show
More than half of school districts across the country have reported shortages in teachers, according to researchers at an event hosted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education.
Upworthy
Students in Denmark have mandatory empathy classes as part of the school curriculum
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 15, 2020. It has since been updated. Denmark is consistently voted one of the happiest places in the world, according to the UN's World Happiness Report. It does many things right as a nation, and one of the most visible is the way it educates its child population.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
WRAL
Policy change sparks fight over food appliances in schools
The school district's new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. It means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The school district's new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. It means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms.
Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers
Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
CBS News
Math Teacher Mom
Navi Riar is a credentialed math educator and calls herself the math teacher mom. She wants to help get your kids excited about math!
Resnick: New Majority Takes Over OUSD Board and Begins Dismantling the District
OUSD voters were warned prior to November’s election that the District was on the precipice of going back to the years of chaos when board candidates distorted their backgrounds to fool the electorate, administrators were fired at will, programs benefitting students were cut and special interest groups controlled the board majority.
Comments / 0