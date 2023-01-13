Investments in infrastructure, education and quality of life continue in Middlesex County

Read full article on original website
Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ
Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey. A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities. One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report
Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports. The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• Organizing one’s assets in the present will help beneficiaries in the future to. navigate financial and legal matters. The Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, will present “Estate Planning, Wills and Probate,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The overview will be presented by attorney...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary
A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy
Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 11
Members of the Jackson Police Department along with family members and friends of Detective Sgt. Ted Kucowski came to police headquarters on the afternoon of Dec. 30 to congratulate Kucowski with a ceremony on his retirement from the agency. According to Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the department’s public information...
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?
MERCER COUNTY, NJ — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening. The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together. The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
