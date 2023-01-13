Investments in infrastructure, education and quality of life continue in Middlesex County

MERCER COUNTY, NJ — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening. The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together. The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO