Middlesex County, NJ

Investments in infrastructure, education and quality of life continue in Middlesex County

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
 4 days ago
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 18

• Organizing one’s assets in the present will help beneficiaries in the future to. navigate financial and legal matters. The Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, will present “Estate Planning, Wills and Probate,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The overview will be presented by attorney...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary

A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy

Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 11

Members of the Jackson Police Department along with family members and friends of Detective Sgt. Ted Kucowski came to police headquarters on the afternoon of Dec. 30 to congratulate Kucowski with a ceremony on his retirement from the agency. According to Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the department’s public information...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.  The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.  The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m  Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey

In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
BAYONNE, NJ
