Late run lifts No. 6 Indiana over No. 9 Maryland 68-61
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win. Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins closed an eight-point deficit.
But after Miller’s layup tied the game at 50, Indiana responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.
Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6-for-18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and made six of 15 3-point attempts.
