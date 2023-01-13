ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Late run lifts No. 6 Indiana over No. 9 Maryland 68-61

By Derek Forrest
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRtMT_0kD9KFKN00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win. Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins closed an eight-point deficit.

But after Miller’s layup tied the game at 50, Indiana responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.

Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6-for-18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and made six of 15 3-point attempts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Governor-elect Moore thanks nonprofit volunteers for their service to community

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Martin Luther King Day, Maryland’s incoming governor thanked community volunteers across the state for their service. Moore ran a nonprofit devoted to rebuilding communities. As governor-elect, he sees state government as a unique partner to complement the work of those community volunteers. “I’m delighted that Governor-elect Moore decided […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Commanders plan to structure offense around Sam Howell

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – For the Washington Commanders, the next season started last week, and the front office has been busy setting the team up for success and a playoff berth next year. As for who will be the starting quarterback? All roads lead to Sam Howell. According to sports radio host, Grant Paulsen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Parade, peace walk honors life & legacy of MLK Jr.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People from all across the District came out to Ward 8 to celebrate the work and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They marched, walked, and danced through Anacostia in the 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade. The parade and the peace walk are long-standing traditions […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

Researchers: 175 likely burials identified at Md. church, linked to those who were enslaved

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — 50 Catholic University students volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Day where archaeologists are researching unmarked graves. “People who’ve been clearing, you know, fallen trees from the ground, they’ve been clearing leaves, raking leaves, trimming branches,” said Laura Masur, assistant professor of anthropology at […]
BOWIE, MD
DC News Now

One dead after apartment fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died in a fire in Laurel on Monday afternoon. First responders arrived around 4:30 p.m. for a fire on the 500 block of Main Street. They said that there was smoke showing from an apartment building. They found an adult who had died in the apartment. The […]
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

Community gathers to remember transgender woman killed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members are searching for answers after a transgender woman was murdered in northeast D.C. According to police, Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker was stabbed to death on January 7 on Gallaudet Street NE. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made. “Very happy, very jolly. Had the most outrageous energy. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Honoring local Black history before MLK Day

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — As we prepare to celebrate and honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow, we’re also taking time to honor people here in our backyard — those who lived through some of the challenging times he worked to change and who also worked to help reach […]
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

1 dead after early-morning crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a crash that happened early on Sunday in Aspen Hill, police said. First responders were called to Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane around 7:23 a.m. for a crash between two cars. Police said that 30-year-old Eddy Thomas Jara of Gaithersburg was driving westbound […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Hood College to receive $1M from federal omnibus bill

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Hood College will receive $1 million from congressionally directed spending via the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, secured by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), to fund two new centers: the Marlene Grossnickle Young and Michael S. Young Data Driven Frederick Center (DDF) and the Biomedical Research […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Frederick leaders talk reparations in honor of MLK day

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Reparations were the focus as leaders and community members gathered for their annual potluck dinner commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy. Organizations like the Frederick chapter of the NAACP were in attendance. “Martin Luther King himself advocated for reparations, but the only part of the ‘I have a […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy