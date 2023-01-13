ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Fire on North St. in Olde Towne Portsmouth

Crews are working a fire Monday afternoon at an apartment on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

MLK ceremony and unity march held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people packed the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and marched to Norfolk’s MLK monument on Church Street. During the ceremony, city and community leaders shared the importance of MLK Day. Longtime...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fraternities and sororities pitch in at food bank on MLK Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Volunteers from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Iota Omega Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Richneck Elementary School to be closed all week

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey

Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper

Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk

3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
HAMPTON, VA

