‘Did you tell so and so to F off?’ Analyst dishes on opinions and Tiger Woods

There is the Tiger Woods’ way. And there is the wrong way, John Wood says. The subject is big-event preparation, and Wood, as a former longtime caddie and current NBC on-course reporter, is an expert here. He’s seen countless majors and team tournaments, and, specifically to the conversation, the intake of information, and on a recent episode of The Book of Joe podcast, he was asked about potential overload.
2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever

“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
A can’t-miss tip for golfers using an interlocking grip

Maybe because Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus use it, there are millions of golfers who go with an interlocking grip. While you can’t argue that it didn’t work for two of the greatest players of all time, an interlocking hold is fraught with danger for most rec players.
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes

When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Jordan Spieth’s shocking round first of its kind on PGA Tour in nearly 3 years

And that’s how Jordan Spieth summed up one of the more shocking turns in PGA Tour history, one that saw him go from holding a share of the lead after Thursday’s Sony Open first round and telling folks he was in “really good control,” to the events of Friday’s second round, where he also said this afterward:
Rules Guy: What do you do if your ball moves as you are preparing to address it?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My pulled approach shot plugged in a greenside bunker, high up its steep face and just under the lip. As the group examined my predicament, sand gave way, dislodging the ball, which then rolled to the base of the bunker. We agreed that I play it from there, as replacing it would have been next to impossible — but I’m waiting to enter my score until hearing from you. —Johnny M. Provost, Myrtle Beach, SC.
2023 Sony Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Hawaii

We’ve officially reached the final round of the Sony Open, and plenty is at stake in Hawaii. Hayden Buckley, a PGA Tour sophomore, leads heading into the final round at Waiʻalae Country Club as he looks for his first career victory. Two strokes behind him is four-time winner Chris Kirk, as well as David Lipsky and Ben Taylor, both of whom are looking for their first Tour titles.
Paul Azinger: PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is ‘a colossal waste of time’

The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, various Tour releases say, is defined in this way:. “The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.”. And there’s this description of the PAC, from NBC announcer Dan...
Tour Confidential: Netflix’s PGA Tour doc, golf villains, LPGA debut

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss the trailer for the new Netflix PGA Tour docuseries, Tour payouts and the start of the LPGA season.
FIRST LOOK: Srixon updates Soft Feel golf balls with a faster core and more options

When talking to most golfers about what they want to get from their golf ball, it’s usually a combination of distance and a soft feel on every shot. The golf ball engineers at Srixon have been taking this request to heart for many years with their long-standing Soft Feel ball, and in its 13th generation, they continue to offer premium golf ball technology in value driven package.
Want to take a divot with your irons? Do this drill, says Top 100 Teacher

If you’ve ever watched professional golf on TV, you probably noticed something: men and women playing at the highest level tend to take a divot when they hit their irons. Taking a divot — after impact, not before! — is often the mark of a well-struck shot. It means you’re hitting the ball with a strong, descending blow, and also imparts spin on the ball.
FIRST LOOK: Performance, playability drive Titleist TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids

Titleist’s TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids retail for $299 and come standard with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black (85/95), Project X HZRDUS Black 4G (80/90), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue (65) or Project X HZRDUS Red 60 HY. They will be available for pre-sale on Feb. 2 and at retail on Feb. 23.
The ‘embarrassing reason’ Adam Scott won’t be at the Phoenix Open

With all the changing and squeezing events into place for the 2023 PGA Tour Schedule, some things got a little confusing. At least for Adam Scott, apparently. After opening 2023 with back-to-back starts in Hawaii, Scott said after his T21 finish at the Sony Open he planned to take about a month off and head back to his home in Australia. He said we would return for the Genesis Invitational Feb. 16-19.
How an alignment stick can guide you into the perfect downswing

“Compressing” the ball on iron swings is one of the best feelings you can have. A lot goes into it, but the main thing is delivering the club to the ball on the appropriate angle. Most rec players reach impact on too steep or too shallow a plane. Either error will produce a thud and not that happy click you get when you catch one pure.
TEXAS STATE

