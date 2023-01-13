Read full article on original website
Why new mom Paula Creamer is more motivated than ever to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns
Long ago, the Pink Panther proved she was a winner. Her most recent prize? Motherhood. A new beginning. And now, at 36, the chance to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns. (This interview was originally published in the November/December 2022 issue of GOLF.) ***. On the phone...
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
‘Did you tell so and so to F off?’ Analyst dishes on opinions and Tiger Woods
There is the Tiger Woods’ way. And there is the wrong way, John Wood says. The subject is big-event preparation, and Wood, as a former longtime caddie and current NBC on-course reporter, is an expert here. He’s seen countless majors and team tournaments, and, specifically to the conversation, the intake of information, and on a recent episode of The Book of Joe podcast, he was asked about potential overload.
2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever
“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
A can’t-miss tip for golfers using an interlocking grip
Maybe because Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus use it, there are millions of golfers who go with an interlocking grip. While you can’t argue that it didn’t work for two of the greatest players of all time, an interlocking hold is fraught with danger for most rec players.
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Jordan Spieth’s shocking round first of its kind on PGA Tour in nearly 3 years
And that’s how Jordan Spieth summed up one of the more shocking turns in PGA Tour history, one that saw him go from holding a share of the lead after Thursday’s Sony Open first round and telling folks he was in “really good control,” to the events of Friday’s second round, where he also said this afterward:
Rules Guy: What do you do if your ball moves as you are preparing to address it?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My pulled approach shot plugged in a greenside bunker, high up its steep face and just under the lip. As the group examined my predicament, sand gave way, dislodging the ball, which then rolled to the base of the bunker. We agreed that I play it from there, as replacing it would have been next to impossible — but I’m waiting to enter my score until hearing from you. —Johnny M. Provost, Myrtle Beach, SC.
2023 Sony Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Hawaii
We’ve officially reached the final round of the Sony Open, and plenty is at stake in Hawaii. Hayden Buckley, a PGA Tour sophomore, leads heading into the final round at Waiʻalae Country Club as he looks for his first career victory. Two strokes behind him is four-time winner Chris Kirk, as well as David Lipsky and Ben Taylor, both of whom are looking for their first Tour titles.
For golf lovers and relaxation seekers, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dream that just got dreamier
Hale means “house” in Hawaiian, but it implies more than a roof over your head. The word (pronounced hah-lay) carries a deeper sense of island welcome, with the promise of warm greetings and generous offerings of food and drink. What it doesn’t guarantee is help with your swing.
Paul Azinger: PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is ‘a colossal waste of time’
The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, various Tour releases say, is defined in this way:. “The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.”. And there’s this description of the PAC, from NBC announcer Dan...
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
‘I pulled it so badly:’ Sony Open leader thought he missed the green. He holed it
Sony Open leader Hayden Buckley has proven, once again, in golf, it’s better to be lucky than good. Buckley soared into his first career 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour thanks in part to two eagles on the back nine Saturday, on his way to a 64. The second...
Tour Confidential: Netflix’s PGA Tour doc, golf villains, LPGA debut
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss the trailer for the new Netflix PGA Tour docuseries, Tour payouts and the start of the LPGA season.
FIRST LOOK: Srixon updates Soft Feel golf balls with a faster core and more options
When talking to most golfers about what they want to get from their golf ball, it’s usually a combination of distance and a soft feel on every shot. The golf ball engineers at Srixon have been taking this request to heart for many years with their long-standing Soft Feel ball, and in its 13th generation, they continue to offer premium golf ball technology in value driven package.
Want to take a divot with your irons? Do this drill, says Top 100 Teacher
If you’ve ever watched professional golf on TV, you probably noticed something: men and women playing at the highest level tend to take a divot when they hit their irons. Taking a divot — after impact, not before! — is often the mark of a well-struck shot. It means you’re hitting the ball with a strong, descending blow, and also imparts spin on the ball.
FIRST LOOK: Performance, playability drive Titleist TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids
Titleist’s TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids retail for $299 and come standard with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black (85/95), Project X HZRDUS Black 4G (80/90), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue (65) or Project X HZRDUS Red 60 HY. They will be available for pre-sale on Feb. 2 and at retail on Feb. 23.
The ‘embarrassing reason’ Adam Scott won’t be at the Phoenix Open
With all the changing and squeezing events into place for the 2023 PGA Tour Schedule, some things got a little confusing. At least for Adam Scott, apparently. After opening 2023 with back-to-back starts in Hawaii, Scott said after his T21 finish at the Sony Open he planned to take about a month off and head back to his home in Australia. He said we would return for the Genesis Invitational Feb. 16-19.
Winner’s bag: Si Woo Kim’s gear at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim shot a final-round 6-under 64 to win the Sony Open in Hawaii by one shot over Hayden Buckley at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Kim finished the tournament at 18-under par and never shot a round higher than 67. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment...
How an alignment stick can guide you into the perfect downswing
“Compressing” the ball on iron swings is one of the best feelings you can have. A lot goes into it, but the main thing is delivering the club to the ball on the appropriate angle. Most rec players reach impact on too steep or too shallow a plane. Either error will produce a thud and not that happy click you get when you catch one pure.
