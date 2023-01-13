ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia

ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Storm cleanup in Griffin

The storm cleanup continued Saturday, which was nailed with an EF-3 tornado Thursday. 11Alive's Karys Belger spent the day with families as they try to recover.
GRIFFIN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would require instant replay at GHSA football championships

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A controversial high school championship game has produced a new bill in the 2023 General Assembly to require an instant replay. The idea has support at the DeKalb County school that lost the championship last month. In that game, DeKalb County’s Cedar Grove High School appeared...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
ATHENS, GA

