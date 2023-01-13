Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
WXIA 11 Alive
Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia
ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fire breaks out at East Point home on Ben Hill Road
It started at a home off Ben Hill Road, according to East Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Lindsey Cassell. He added that no one was hurt during the fire.
WXIA 11 Alive
East Point crews respond to 2 house fires hours apart
The first fire started at a home off Dodson Drive. The next morning, another fire was seen coming from a home off Ben Hill Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
Storm cleanup in Griffin
The storm cleanup continued Saturday, which was nailed with an EF-3 tornado Thursday. 11Alive's Karys Belger spent the day with families as they try to recover.
WXIA 11 Alive
Snellville Police details on officer shooting man with gun at gas station
Police say the man was not seriously injured. He allegedly brandished a gun at several spots around the city, resulting in multiple 911 calls.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would require instant replay at GHSA football championships
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A controversial high school championship game has produced a new bill in the 2023 General Assembly to require an instant replay. The idea has support at the DeKalb County school that lost the championship last month. In that game, DeKalb County’s Cedar Grove High School appeared...
WXIA 11 Alive
Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta community honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts and exhibits.
Comments / 0