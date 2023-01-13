ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Grieving Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Entirely Heartbroken' After Losing Her Only Son Two Years Before Her Death

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Mega

It's every mother's worst nightmare. At 6:30 AM on July 12, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies answered a "rescue response" call at Lisa Marie Presley 's Calabasas, CA, home, where her son, Benjamin , who was only 27, had shot himself to death.

Moments before the gun went off, Benjamin's girlfriend, Diana Pinto , was heard screaming, "Don't do it!"

Fast-forward to more than two years later, and Benjamin's heartbroken mother died suddenly after being found unresponsive in her bedroom of the same home where her son took his own life, RadarOnline.com can report.

Mega

As this outlet revealed, Lisa Marie died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. She was only 54. Elvis Presley 's only child suffered several tragedies throughout her life from losing the King to her son's suicide.

Lisa Marie was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated," but had been "trying to stay strong" for her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, and her oldest daughter, Riley, 33.

"She adored the boy. He was the love of her life," her rep said at the time of his death. Two years later, Lisa Marie was still struggling with the unbearable grief, but trying to find the strength to go on.

"I will forever be mourning the loss of my son," the only child of Elvis and actress Priscilla Presley said months ago.

Mega

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she continued.

Her daughters were what kept her pushing forward. "Not much else aside from my other three children gets my time and attention anymore," Lisa Marie added.

Lisa Marie decided to open up about the unspeakable tragedy because she was profoundly affected by watching Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie.

"It's absolutely exquisite," she had said about the film based on her famous father's life.

Mega

But Lisa Marie admitted it broke her heart that Benjamin wasn't there to see it. "What moved me to tears was watching Riley, Harper, and Finley visibly overwhelmed in the best possible way. Benjamin would have absolutely loved it as well."

It's said time heals all wounds, but Lisa Marie never got over the loss of her son — and now she will be with him, and her father, forever.

pattycake
4d ago

To Lisa Marie I feel as tho I have lost a dear friend you were a blessing for all of your father Elvis’ fans to see may our lord bless you and your family RIP Lisa Marie

