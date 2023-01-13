Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What makes winter awesome: 4 locals share why they love snowy Steamboat
People love winter in Steamboat Springs because it feels like living in a snowglobe. But everyone’s dream snowglobe might look a little bit different. The Pilot & Today asked four Steamboat locals, from City Council President to an Olympian, what makes winter so special to them. The answers might surprise you.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What to wear in a Yampa Valley winter
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Explore Steamboat magazine that was published Jan. 13, 2023. Every November, the cold and snow return to Steamboat Springs, but those who have grown up with it or spent years working in it have discovered what it takes to be comfortable as they face the elements outside.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Police Department promotes Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant
The Steamboat Springs Police Department recently promoted Patrol Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant, the department announced Friday, Jan 13. “I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Officer Brian Arthur to Sergeant!” SSPD Commander Mark Beckett said in a news release. “Brian is incredibly deserving of this achievement, and I know he will do a fantastic job for our department and the community in his new role.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins looks back on 12 years in office
As former Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins passes the torch to his successor, Doug Scherar, Wiggins took time Monday, Jan. 16, to reflect on his career in Routt County. A graduate from the Lively Law Enforcement Academy in Tallahassee, Florida, Wiggins joined the Steamboat Springs Police Department in 1999. He then worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office for three years before returning to SSPD to lead the multi-agency All Crimes Enforcement Team.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Learn to recognize overdose, secure free harm reduction kits at Bud Werner Library’s fentanyl film screening
Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Indie Lens season of films and community conversation continues with a screening of “Love in the Name of Fentanyl” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Library Hall. Following the film, the Steamboat Springs Youth Action Council will give a presentation of the signs/symptoms...
Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort
A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Getting in front of back pain while at work
While on-the-job back pain is a common complaint, it doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of your daily work life if you undertake some prevention measures. “It really depends on the type of work you do,” said Allison Hamburger, physician assistant at UCHealth Occupational Medicine Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “But no matter what your job is, you can be proactive in the way you lift heavy objects, do repetitive tasks or sit at a desk.”
steamboatradio.com
Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
Yahoo Sports
2 Northern Colorado men identified as snowmobilers who died in avalanche near Winter Park
Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche Saturday near Winter Park were identified as residents of the Loveland area. The Grand County coroner identified the victims as Darrin Kaderka, 52, from the Loveland area, and Bruce Dejong, 58, of Northern Colorado. According to property records, the two lived east of Loveland, just inside Weld County.
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Higher use, increased potency of marijuana may be affecting workforce
The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago this month, selling legalized recreational pot for adults 21 and older. Now, experts say, a higher use rate, increased potency and perceived normalization of use could be affecting the workplace. Workers intoxicated from pot while on the job...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat basketball rides four game win streak
Traveling for a third straight game, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team went up against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 14, looking to extend its winning streak. Leading the way on offense, Steamboat senior Austin Moore put up 17 points, draining three from beyond the arc. As a team, the Sailors...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Progress continues for construction of Routt County’s new Health and Human Services building
Construction for the Routt County Health and Human Services building is on track, with the new facility set to open its doors May 1, possibly under budget. Despite setbacks due to a nationwide delay of rooftop heating units and difficulties that accompany winter construction, the timeline for construction remains unaffected.
Comments / 0