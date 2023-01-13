Read full article on original website
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
TaKorean to Take Over Recently Closed Nalley Fresh Location in Kentlands
TaKorean will be opening its first location outside of D.C. in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood, taking over the recently-closed Nalley Fresh location at 261 Kentlands Blvd. The restaurant offers Korean style tacos and bowls. No opening timeframe is available, as Nalley Fresh still needs to be cleaned out in order for TaKorean construction to begin.
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service
Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s First Full-Time Comedy Club to Launch January 20 In Gaithersburg; 50% of Proceeds Go to Local Charities
On January 20 ‘Give a Hoot’ comedy club, the first ever full-time comedy club in Montgomery County, will launch at La Mexicana in Gaithersburg with a twofold mission: to show patrons a great time, and to give back to the local community. According to the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, ‘Give a Hoot’ will give 50% of its proceeds to local charities. In addition to comedy shows, the club will also feature murder mystery and hypnotist acts.
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Washingtonian.com
The Best Korean Barbecue Restaurants in the DC Area
The DC area’s Korean barbecue scene has expanded greatly in recent years. It’s no longer all pork belly and beef ribs, K-Pop, and soju (though there’s plenty of that too). Now, you can also find dry-aging programs, chic upscale dining rooms, and sophisticated cocktail and wine lists. Here are some of our favorite spots, new and old, to gather a group around a tabletop grill.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million
Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime
WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
foxbaltimore.com
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot hit, 7 Maryland players win third-tier prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While one person struck gold in Maine winning the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot, seven others in Maryland received a portion of the prize from Friday's drawing. The Maryland Lottery said six of the winning tickets are worth $10,000, and one at $20,000 because the winner...
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
WTOP
Spice Suite opens new Langdon Park store, aims to empower Black women entrepreneurs
When Angel Gregorio closed on the property at 2201 Channing St. in Northeast D.C., it was the home of a tow truck company and little was happening in the industrial neighborhood. It was “ugly and gross,” she said. But after buying the commercial area in December 2021, the...
WTOP
DC remembers MLK with parade in Southeast
The nation’s capital marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a parade down the Southeast D.C. street named in his honor. There was music, dancing and excitement along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. “We wanted to pay homage to a person who sacrificed a lot to...
