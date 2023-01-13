ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Madison County Sheriff searching for wanted man

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man. 42-year-old Gary Dewayne Beene has a listed address in Normangee. He is known to frequent Madison County and surrounding counties – specifically the Leon and Grimes Counties. Beene has recently been sighted in North Zulch.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
BRYAN, TX

