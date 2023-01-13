Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a teenager injured at a College Station apartment complex. J’lynne McClendon, 18, is in the Brazos County jail on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
KBTX.com
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man. Police say they found David Lopez dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
fox44news.com
Madison County Sheriff searching for wanted man
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man. 42-year-old Gary Dewayne Beene has a listed address in Normangee. He is known to frequent Madison County and surrounding counties – specifically the Leon and Grimes Counties. Beene has recently been sighted in North Zulch.
Surveillance video shows husband the day his wife was found decapitated
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video shows a husband on the same day his wife was found decapitated in Waller County on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed. Dicus...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
navasotanews.com
Hempstead man arrested for role in shooting death of College Station man
A Hempstead man is the first of three suspects arrested in the murder of a College Station man last weekend. CSPD says they apprehended 17 year old Censear Soloman of Hemptead, with the asisstance of Hempstead Police, around 5:15 pm Tuesday. A murder warrant was issued just hours before Solomon...
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
KBTX.com
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
Friends and family hold candlelight vigil of Waller Co. woman decapitated by husband
The family of the victim, Anggy Diaz, told Eyewitness News that they want to remember the 21-year-old as a vivacious, happy, and beloved young woman.
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
KBTX.com
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King...
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
News Channel 25
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
