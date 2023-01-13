In the fall of 2016, Jack Stevenson set off on a motorcycle trip along the Oregon coast in search of a restaurant that fit his style and vision. Growing up in Carmel, Monterrey and San Diego, he knew he wanted to be on the coast near the ocean. Upon arriving in Cannon Beach, he knew he had found the right place, saying he “loved the vibe of the town and it felt right.” He had a vision of a restaurant that was different from other restaurants in town, had the right lay-out and flow, and was small enough that he...

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO