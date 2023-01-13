Read full article on original website
Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson
Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
KTVB
Buyer of 'Goonies' house on Oregon coast reveals identity
A super-fan of the 1985 film has purchased the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon. He says his number one priority is preserving the iconic house.
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
A passion for culinary creations: Bistro Restaurant in Cannon Beach
In the fall of 2016, Jack Stevenson set off on a motorcycle trip along the Oregon coast in search of a restaurant that fit his style and vision. Growing up in Carmel, Monterrey and San Diego, he knew he wanted to be on the coast near the ocean. Upon arriving in Cannon Beach, he knew he had found the right place, saying he “loved the vibe of the town and it felt right.” He had a vision of a restaurant that was different from other restaurants in town, had the right lay-out and flow, and was small enough that he...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
VEHICLE OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED FROM CREEK IN SEASIDE JAN. 14
(Seaside, Ore. – Jan. 14, 2023) – Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek
Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Celebrates 80th Birthday More Than 50 Years After Doctors Predicted Her Heart Would Fail
At 26 years old, Carla Wiseman, already a mother of three, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and told she likely had one year left to live. This weekend, surrounded by her children, husband Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wiseman celebrated her 80th birthday. Sporting buffalo plaid, red spiral earrings and a straight, tall posture, it would be hard to guess she’s 80 — let alone that she calls getting there a “miracle.”
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
ghscanner.com
Jordan Bowers Arrested Upon Release From Correctional Facility For Idenity Theft
Jordan Bowers, who pled guilty in the case against her for Child Endangerment was serving her sentence at the Washington Correctional Center and was released from the center after serving that sentence. The Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson says this morning that upon her release, she was arrested by...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft
Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
