FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
This Vacation Is A Control Freak’s Nightmare (And I’m Still Interested)
On my pre-COVID trip to Seattle, I visited Pike Place Market with Savor Seattle Tours. Before we went off on our food adventure, our guide did the typical group activity ice breaker…we all introduced ourselves, said where we were from and why we booked the tour. As we went around the room, one couple said they had no idea they were visiting Seattle until the day before and they found out when they were on the way to the plane. The food tour and other activities were part of the mystery package they received just a few days before the trip. We were all very interested to hear from them how this worked.
Thousands attend 27th annual 'Tết Festival' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle is ringing in the new year with the beat of its own drum. You may think it’s late to the party, but this celebration is actually starting the festivities early to kick off “Tết,” the Vietnamese New Year, which is just a week away on Sunday, Jan. 22.
425magazine.com
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
‘Chopped’ champion revolutionizing cafeteria cuisine in Seattle schools
A Food Network “Chopped” champion, private chef, and restauranter is shaking things up at Seattle Public Schools. Chef Emmy Collins is district chef and working every day to bring more diversity to meals in schools. That means goodbye to the chicken nuggets and pizza – at least on...
tourcounsel.com
Alderwood Mall | Shopping mall in Lynnwood, Washington
In the Lynnwood area to the north of the city is Alderwood Mall, one of the largest shopping mall options in Seattle. It has a nice design that combines an indoor area with others outdoors. There are stores for all tastes as you will find three department stores, electronics (such as the Apple Store), makeup at Sephora and major fashion brands such as Hollister, Zara and White House Black Market.
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
KUOW
Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means
Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
thewatchdogonline.com
Three Local Events to Celebrate the Lunar New Year
It’s time to say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and welcome the Year of the Rabbit (or Cat)! On Jan. 22, Asian communities across the world will come together to celebrate the start of a new year!. Lunar New Year, also commonly referred to as the Spring...
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
livingetc.com
This Seattle home's alternative to Shaker cabinets might be my new favorite way to add soul to a simple kitchen
Designed by Lisa Staton, this 1930s Tudor in the heart of Seattle was in need of a new lease of life. For a busy family of five, the decision was either to trade in their small home for a bigger house in the suburbs, or refurb. Choosing the latter, they came to Lisa with a brief to restore and respect the bones of the house while infusing it with unexpected and stylish layers.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Essential Burgers In Seattle
Looking for burgers in Seattle? It may seem like a simple task but in fact, everyone has different ideas of what makes the best burger. That’s why when we created this list, we didn’t set out to pinpoint the most crowd-pleasing burgers in Seattle. Rather, we considered standout burger experiences throughout the city that might appeal to a varied group of people.
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
