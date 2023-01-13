ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley police officer seeks to educate real estate agents of potential job dangers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XorIm_0kD9Ho8J00

A Spring Valley police officer is working to educate real estate agents about the dangers they face when on the job.

Detective Matthew Galli is an officer by trade but also owns his own business, Been There Inspected That, as a home inspector. He decided to launch a realtor safety program after hearing about an increase in the number of uncomfortable situations home sellers face.

Galli said some of the most important tips to know are to vet online requests from prospective buyers who provide limited information up front, let the client enter the home first and make sure one has an unobstructed place to leave in case of an emergency.

"They want to turn on all the lights. They want to make the apartment, the home and the condo look nice. You're now first in, your point of egress is blocked and it could become an issue," Galli said.

A quarter of female and 15% of male real estate agents nationwide reported experiencing a situation that made them fear for their safety last year, according to the 2022 National Association of Realtors member report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Precision policing helped Bronx combat major crimes, BP says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said precision policing has helped the brought combat major crimes. The NYPD pumped in several resources to help the Bronx, including placing more police officers in troubled areas. The neighborhood safety teams got guns off the streets and cops made significant gun-trafficking arrests, Gibson said on […]
BRONX, NY
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M

Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead

A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
HAZLET, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
SAUGERTIES, NY
New York Post

Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA

A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New  York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.  DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self-defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy