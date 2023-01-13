ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Academy of Pediatrics: Over 14.4 million children and teens are living with obesity

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

More than 14.4 million children and teens are living with obesity, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In children and teens, obesity is defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile. Now, for the first time in over a decade and a half, doctors are following new guidelines on how to treat this disease-- now saying surgery and medications should be used in some cases.

News 12's Mary-Lyn Buckley spoke with an obesity specialist on the new ways doctors are looking to combat obesity.

