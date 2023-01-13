U.S. Academy of Pediatrics: Over 14.4 million children and teens are living with obesity

More than 14.4 million children and teens are living with obesity, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In children and teens, obesity is defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile. Now, for the first time in over a decade and a half, doctors are following new guidelines on how to treat this disease-- now saying surgery and medications should be used in some cases.

News 12's Mary-Lyn Buckley spoke with an obesity specialist on the new ways doctors are looking to combat obesity.