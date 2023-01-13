Jersey Proud: New Jersey woman graduates from same nursing school as grandmother

A New Jersey woman has joined her grandmother in the field of health care workers.

Charrelle Rainey graduated from nursing school at Brookdale College. Her grandmother, Judith, was a part of Brookdale's first ever nursing class in 1970.

Charelle and 58 new other registered nurses all got a pin on their lapels to officially mark the completion of their medical degree work.

All of them will now head to hospitals throughout the Garden State.

One of the speakers at graduation told them all, "You're beginning a nursing career at a time when the world needs nurses more than ever."