ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Jersey Proud: New Jersey woman graduates from same nursing school as grandmother

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji5ii_0kD9HmMr00

A New Jersey woman has joined her grandmother in the field of health care workers.

Charrelle Rainey graduated from nursing school at Brookdale College. Her grandmother, Judith, was a part of Brookdale's first ever nursing class in 1970.

Charelle and 58 new other registered nurses all got a pin on their lapels to officially mark the completion of their medical degree work.

MORE: Jersey Proud

All of them will now head to hospitals throughout the Garden State.

One of the speakers at graduation told them all, "You're beginning a nursing career at a time when the world needs nurses more than ever."

Comments / 2

Related
92.7 WOBM

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
PennLive.com

N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors full time, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Foster children in N.J. now have the legal right to see their siblings

Children who are taken from their parents and separated from their siblings in New Jersey foster homes now have the legal right to contact and visit with their brothers and sisters under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Thursday. The “Sibling Bill of Rights” emanated from the DCF Youth Council,...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
NEW JERSEY STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in New Jersey: 11 stats to know

There are 5,506 active general dentists in New Jersey. New Jersey has 36 dental professional shortage areas. New Jersey received a score of 24 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. New Jersey was No. 5 on a list of states ranked for dental health.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey pharmacies set to provide hormonal birth control without doctor's prescription

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –  New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a law that will allow pharmacists to provide hormonal birth control to patients without a doctor's prescription.Murphy says it is an important law now that the Supreme Court struck down the right to end a pregnancy."We're not just doing what's right for every New Jersey woman, which we are, to make her own decisions, we're also making New Jersey a safe haven for women from states which do not honor, or even worse, not recognize their reproductive freedoms," Murphy said.The law will not go into effect immediately. Pharmacists will have to follow protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and State Board of Medical Examiners.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy