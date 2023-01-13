ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Town of Ramapo police say they're receiving complaints of trucks driving in residential areas

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Town of Ramapo police say truck drivers are not paying attention to signs that advise them not to drive in residential areas

Officers say they are hearing complaints from residents about trucks driving where they shouldn't be.

Police say they have put out multiple warnings, but they are still getting the complaints so they're going to start to actively enforce these regulations against trucks.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

