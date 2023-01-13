Read full article on original website
Chris “Bucky” R. Wieland
January 14, 2023 the world forever became a darker place. A bright light known as Christopher Raymond Wieland, aka “Bucky”, was extinguished far, far too soon. After five years of trying, finally a precious son was born on June 25, 1969 to Raymond and Jean Wieland. Chris was...
Daniel Joseph Stone
Daniel Joseph Stone, age 66, passed away in the arms of his love, Lori, from a stroke that came from 31 years of living with polycystic kidney disease and then being a survivor of a kidney transplant at UW in 2014, from a live, paired exchange. He stayed stronger than most, through so much. It is now time for him to rest.
Randolph Wyatt Southern
Madison – Randolph Wyatt Southern, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was born on Dec. 30, 1952, in Boulder City, Nev., the son of Raymond and Marjorie “June” (Wyatt) Southern. Randy was a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s ASI Professional...
Louise J. Mills
Louise J. Mills, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Care Center. She was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Jacob and Louise (Sebastian) Bosch. Louise graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Ill. She married Charles William...
Carol Jean Hoyer
Carol Jean Hoyer, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, of lung cancer, at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born in Greendale, Wis., the daughter of Irene H. Hoyer and Leo H. Hoyer. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Bill Winfield; her five children, Juniper Francalanza, Samara Chism-Winfield, Lily Hoyer-Winfield, Kryn Sausedo and Cole Hoyer-Winfield; 13 grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Trost; and cousin, Patricia Carny.
Marian A. Drinkwater
MADISON – Marian A. Drinkwater, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Marian was born in Mauston, Wis., on April 14, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Julia (Riley) Wells. Private entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A...
Rosemary Reuter
Rosemary “Pug” Reuter, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, after a long battle with cancer. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Inurnment will at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023, until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Becky Hendricks
Nellie Rebecca Hendricks, better known as Becky to all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully at her home in Gotham, Wisconsin on Friday, January 13, 2023. Becky was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on January 16, 1948, attended the one-room school in Gotham before graduating from Richland Center High School in 1966. For 33 years, Becky worked at Elco Textron, Inc. in Rockford, Illinois as a calibration technician. She was well loved by her coworkers, who appreciated Becky’s dedication to her job and her sense of fun. During her time in Rockford she participated in several sports and was an active member of a bowling league and even considered becoming a professional bowler.
Karissa Ann Bollant
Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, of Benton, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at The Ticket Bar and Grill in Platteville, Wisconsin. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Virginia Mary White
MADISON- Virginia M. “Ginny” (Fritz) White, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn., the fourth born of six children to Godfrey and Polly Fritz. Ginny grew up in...
“Our Town Everywhere” project celebrates art and Madison community
Throughout 2023, The Bubbler, Madison Public Library’s collaborative art and engagement program, will be expanding “Our Town Everywhere: A Self-Portrait of Madison”. Based on a project launched in Nashville, “Our Town Everywhere” invites Madisonians to create stamped self-portraits which can be shared and displayed across the community.
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Carol Ottilia Kowing
MONONA – Carol Kowing, age 88, passed Jan. 11, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a brief illness. She was born Caroline Ottilia Dohmeyer in Milwaukee to Elroy and Alice (Papke) Dohmeyer on May 19, 1934, the eldest child of three. At the age of 15, Carol and her family moved to Madison.
James Ray “Jim” Schiffner
OREGON – Jim Schiffner, age 74, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was born on Dec. 22, 1948, in Enid, Okla., the son of Edward and Ruth (Sweem) Schiffner. Jim earned his B.S. in Biology from Oklahoma State University. He married Shirley Olsen on Dec. 9, 1972, at Cooksville Lutheran Church in Cooksville, Wis. Jim enjoyed a 30+ year career as a plumbing and heating salesman for Baker Manufacturing and First Supply of Madison prior to his retirement in 2001.
Madison bars as seen on TV
We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
Pet-entially Yours: Meet Zanny!
Zanny is a 12-year-old pup looking for a loving retirement home. Her foster mom says she is very low-key and her face lights up when her human friends walk into the room. She loves to snuggle with people, enjoys going for walks, and munching on treats. She is a bit nervous around other dogs, so she’s looking for a home where she can get all of the snuggles and love to herself.
Edgerton girls extend win streak to 13 after beating Deerfield
High School Girls Basketball: (5) Edgerton 58, Deerfield 31. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton
MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
Performing arts company’s upcoming presentation includes a nod to film noir
One of my favorite film books is by “Wild at Heart” novelist Barry Gifford and it’s called “Out of the Past: Adventures in Film Noir.”. In dedicating the book to his daughter, Phoebe, Gifford wrote, “Even though life isn’t black and white, it often looks better that way.”
Badgers drop out of AP Top 25 amid three-game skid
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were punished Monday for their three-game losing streak as they dropped out of the AP Top 25. Wisconsin reached as high as No. 14 in the AP poll earlier this month, put have fallen in the last two polls following tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana.
