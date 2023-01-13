Read full article on original website
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County officials announced Monday they are helping residents get the help they need after severe weather caused tornadoes and damaging winds last Thursday. The road to recovery could stretch on for weeks or even months as residents scramble to consider what's next after their homes were destroyed.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
ATLANTA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least four tornadoes touched down in Georgia during Thursday's severe storms. Thursday's storms left reports of damage throughout metro Atlanta. Crews with the National Weather Service started surveying many of these areas Friday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather Thursday. Most of the area spent the day under a tornado watch with conditions triggering tornado warnings even through metro Atlanta. Most of the region was under a severe thunderstorm warning through the afternoon.
GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Roofs torn off of homes and buildings left in shambles marked where neighborhoods once stood whole -- these are the sights one of Georgia's top emergency managers saw from the sky Friday. "It kind of takes you a second to absorb it all," Director James...
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday night, phones alerted to a possible tornado near downtown McDonough. Jordon Gray was working on Griffin St. at Gray’s Jeweler’s when the storm rolled in. He watched as a neighboring business’s roof flew off. “I saw the roof come...
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes ripped their way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday afternoon leaving behind destruction to several Troup County neighborhoods. Sgt. Stewart Smith of Troup County Sheriff's Office said it appears that the community is very fortunate to have avoided any...
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
JASPER, Ga. — A Georgia lineman, and a father of four, was killed Friday night while cleaning up debris after the storms in Jasper County. Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident. He was trying to restore power to the community, his family said.
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
ATLANTA — A winter weather advisory was issued Friday morning following a day full of severe storms throughout the state. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the advisory has been issued in the mountains from 7 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
