ATLANTA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least four tornadoes touched down in Georgia during Thursday's severe storms. Thursday's storms left reports of damage throughout metro Atlanta. Crews with the National Weather Service started surveying many of these areas Friday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather Thursday. Most of the area spent the day under a tornado watch with conditions triggering tornado warnings even through metro Atlanta. Most of the region was under a severe thunderstorm warning through the afternoon.

SPALDING COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO