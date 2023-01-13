ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Georgia tornado outbreak | Shelters are open in these counties

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes from Thursday’s storms

ATLANTA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least four tornadoes touched down in Georgia during Thursday's severe storms. Thursday's storms left reports of damage throughout metro Atlanta. Crews with the National Weather Service started surveying many of these areas Friday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather Thursday. Most of the area spent the day under a tornado watch with conditions triggering tornado warnings even through metro Atlanta. Most of the region was under a severe thunderstorm warning through the afternoon.
EF-3 tornado confirmed in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia

After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown

ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
