MDHHS updates Eat Safe Fish guidelines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You should only eat one serving per month of rainbow smelt caught in Lake Michigan, the state health department says.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its updated Eat Safe Fish guidelines on Thursday. It recommends limiting the amount of local smelt and carp you eat, due to chemicals like PFAS found in parts of the fish.

For rainbow smelt caught in West Michigan, it’s recommended you only eat one serving per month if the fish was caught in Lake Michigan or two servings per month if it was caught in Gull Lake.

In the rest of Michigan, Lake Huron has a six servings of rainbow smelt per year recommendation; Lake Superior has a one serving per month recommendation; Portage Lake in Houghton County has a one serving per month recommendation; and Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has a four servings per month recommendation.

Over on the east side of the state in Livingston County, MDHHS said you shouldn’t eat carp caught in Thompson Lake. Most people should only eat one or two servings per year of carp caught in Earl Lake, while people who are under the age of 15, people with health problems like cancer or diabetes, people who might have children in the next several years and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not eat the carp at all.

More information can be found at michigan.gov/eatsafefish.

