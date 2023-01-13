Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Elaine Evelyn McFarlin
Elaine McFarlin, age 95 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
“Our Town Everywhere” project celebrates art and Madison community
Throughout 2023, The Bubbler, Madison Public Library’s collaborative art and engagement program, will be expanding “Our Town Everywhere: A Self-Portrait of Madison”. Based on a project launched in Nashville, “Our Town Everywhere” invites Madisonians to create stamped self-portraits which can be shared and displayed across the community.
Randolph Wyatt Southern
Madison – Randolph Wyatt Southern, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was born on Dec. 30, 1952, in Boulder City, Nev., the son of Raymond and Marjorie “June” (Wyatt) Southern. Randy was a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s ASI Professional...
Maryann Stubbs
Maryann “Micki” Stubbs, 61, of Elroy, WI, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Maryann was born on May 27, 1961, in Baraboo, WI to Robert and Leodegarde “Sis” (Marose) Konemann. In 1983, Maryann was united in marriage to Steve Stubbs, and together were blessed with 4 wonderful children. After her divorce, Maryann moved to Arizona where she worked for multiple orthopedic and chiropractic doctors. She returned to Wisconsin in 2018 to spoil her grandchildren full-time. Maryann enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking, Sunday afternoon canasta, and weekend wine taste-testing. She prided herself in treating everyone to homemade goodies from her Black Sheep Homestead.
Carol Jean Hoyer
Carol Jean Hoyer, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, of lung cancer, at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born in Greendale, Wis., the daughter of Irene H. Hoyer and Leo H. Hoyer. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Bill Winfield; her five children, Juniper Francalanza, Samara Chism-Winfield, Lily Hoyer-Winfield, Kryn Sausedo and Cole Hoyer-Winfield; 13 grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Trost; and cousin, Patricia Carny.
Becky Hendricks
Nellie Rebecca Hendricks, better known as Becky to all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully at her home in Gotham, Wisconsin on Friday, January 13, 2023. Becky was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on January 16, 1948, attended the one-room school in Gotham before graduating from Richland Center High School in 1966. For 33 years, Becky worked at Elco Textron, Inc. in Rockford, Illinois as a calibration technician. She was well loved by her coworkers, who appreciated Becky’s dedication to her job and her sense of fun. During her time in Rockford she participated in several sports and was an active member of a bowling league and even considered becoming a professional bowler.
Marian A. Drinkwater
MADISON – Marian A. Drinkwater, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Marian was born in Mauston, Wis., on April 14, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Julia (Riley) Wells. Private entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A...
Carol Finnegan
Carol Finnegan, 83, of Mauston, WI, passed away on January 12, 2023 peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home with her family by her side. Carol was born on February 7, 1939 to Henry and Esther Stange in Chicago, IL. Carol spent her life as a caretaker for her family and was...
Diana R. McNicol
COLUMBUS—Diana R. McNicol, age 83, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. She was born on March 29, 1939, in Madison to Melvin and Hilda (Heintz) Bunn. She was married to Donald “Pierre” McNicol on May 29, 1965, and together raised five children.
Carol Ottilia Kowing
MONONA – Carol Kowing, age 88, passed Jan. 11, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a brief illness. She was born Caroline Ottilia Dohmeyer in Milwaukee to Elroy and Alice (Papke) Dohmeyer on May 19, 1934, the eldest child of three. At the age of 15, Carol and her family moved to Madison.
Erin Ramsey
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, we lost our beloved son, Erin “Boogman” Ramsey, due to a house fire which took his life. Erin was father to Tyler (Shannon) Ramsey and Aleisha (Elias) Gordillo and their son, Aspen Gordillo. In February 2020, Erin lost...
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Vern Nevel
Vernon Nevel, 80, of Richland Center died Saturday, January 14, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1942, in Richland Center the son of Vern and Luella (Fry) Nevel. Vern enjoyed being in nature, hunting but loved fishing. He was an animal lover, especially dogs. Vern had a good sense of humor.
Louise J. Mills
Louise J. Mills, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Care Center. She was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Jacob and Louise (Sebastian) Bosch. Louise graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Ill. She married Charles William...
Chris “Bucky” R. Wieland
January 14, 2023 the world forever became a darker place. A bright light known as Christopher Raymond Wieland, aka “Bucky”, was extinguished far, far too soon. After five years of trying, finally a precious son was born on June 25, 1969 to Raymond and Jean Wieland. Chris was...
Madison bars as seen on TV
We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
Pet-entially Yours: Meet Zanny!
Zanny is a 12-year-old pup looking for a loving retirement home. Her foster mom says she is very low-key and her face lights up when her human friends walk into the room. She loves to snuggle with people, enjoys going for walks, and munching on treats. She is a bit nervous around other dogs, so she’s looking for a home where she can get all of the snuggles and love to herself.
Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton
MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
Badgers drop out of AP Top 25 amid three-game skid
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were punished Monday for their three-game losing streak as they dropped out of the AP Top 25. Wisconsin reached as high as No. 14 in the AP poll earlier this month, put have fallen in the last two polls following tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana.
Performing arts company’s upcoming presentation includes a nod to film noir
One of my favorite film books is by “Wild at Heart” novelist Barry Gifford and it’s called “Out of the Past: Adventures in Film Noir.”. In dedicating the book to his daughter, Phoebe, Gifford wrote, “Even though life isn’t black and white, it often looks better that way.”
