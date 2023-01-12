ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January

CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
CLAYTON, MO
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
KMOV

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta to open restaurant at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a highly anticipated opening at Ballpark Village, and now we’re getting a peek at the plans underway. Katie from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta gave a look inside the Downtown location that is set to open this year. The award-winning restaurant will open on Clark Street just across from Busch Stadium’s gate 4. It will be Katie’s biggest location at nearly 10,000 square feet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’

Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

The St. Louis Winter Arts Guide for January

Through Jan. 22, you can take in “St. Louis Sound” at the Missouri History Museum, a free exhibit that introduces visitors to world-renowned musical legends linked to the Lou. You can listen to a playlist of St. Louis artists on your smartphone as you explore the display. Another featured exhibit is “Coloring STL,” a chance to learn about and actually color more than 50 images of significant local structures. See mohistory.org/society/exhibits.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Remembering MLK’s St. Louis speech on the future of integration

This story was originally published on January 8, 2021. When Ben Uchitelle arrived at United Hebrew Temple in the fall of 1960, the synagogue was already packed with more than 2,000 people. Uchitelle could only find a seat on the side of the room. It wasn’t Yom Kippur but rather...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

