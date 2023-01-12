Through Jan. 22, you can take in “St. Louis Sound” at the Missouri History Museum, a free exhibit that introduces visitors to world-renowned musical legends linked to the Lou. You can listen to a playlist of St. Louis artists on your smartphone as you explore the display. Another featured exhibit is “Coloring STL,” a chance to learn about and actually color more than 50 images of significant local structures. See mohistory.org/society/exhibits.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO