Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
stljewishlight.org
Companion Baking puts 25 years of experience into every bagel
Growing up in St. Louis in the 1970s and 80s your family probably had a go-to place for freshly baked bagels in St. Louis. For the family of Josh Allen, that go-to was the old New York Bagelry on Olive Street Road. “Salt nubs, I think was the name for...
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
KSDK
Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January
CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
New life for former 19th century general store in Cottleville
Drive or walk through the heart of historic downtown Cottleville, and you can't miss the old building under construction at 5521 Oak Street.
stljewishlight.org
Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette
The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
KMOV
Katie’s Pizza and Pasta to open restaurant at Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a highly anticipated opening at Ballpark Village, and now we’re getting a peek at the plans underway. Katie from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta gave a look inside the Downtown location that is set to open this year. The award-winning restaurant will open on Clark Street just across from Busch Stadium’s gate 4. It will be Katie’s biggest location at nearly 10,000 square feet.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’
Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
stljewishlight.org
The St. Louis Winter Arts Guide for January
Through Jan. 22, you can take in “St. Louis Sound” at the Missouri History Museum, a free exhibit that introduces visitors to world-renowned musical legends linked to the Lou. You can listen to a playlist of St. Louis artists on your smartphone as you explore the display. Another featured exhibit is “Coloring STL,” a chance to learn about and actually color more than 50 images of significant local structures. See mohistory.org/society/exhibits.
stljewishlight.org
Remembering MLK’s St. Louis speech on the future of integration
This story was originally published on January 8, 2021. When Ben Uchitelle arrived at United Hebrew Temple in the fall of 1960, the synagogue was already packed with more than 2,000 people. Uchitelle could only find a seat on the side of the room. It wasn’t Yom Kippur but rather...
'His memory will live on' | Street renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — Jan. 13, 2023, marked one year since St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson died in the line of duty. The community vowed to keep his legacy alive, one year later, in a continued process of healing. The St. Louis Fire Department held a ceremony to rename a...
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
KSDK
St. Louis police chief joins local church for MLK Day commemoration
Songs of praise and worship filled the church. Visitors commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and St. Louis Police Chief heard citizens' concerns.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
stlpublicradio.org
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
Imo's latest move aims to increase the options for ordering its pizza
ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Pizza on Wednesday launched its new app, as the iconic purveyor of St. Louis-style pizza looks to improve its customers’ experience and adapt to changing industry trends. The family-owned company's existing app was due for a refresh, said Nichole Carpenter, Imo’s director of...
Stifel Theatre joins new alliance that gives venues 'collective booking and buying power'
ST. LOUIS — Stifel Theatre is among more than three dozen performing arts venues nationwide included in a new “alliance” launched to help the facilities lure new events and sponsorship dollars. The 3,100-seat Stifel Theatre, located adjacent to the Enterprise Center downtown, is one of 39 theaters...
