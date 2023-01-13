$25M Mediterranean Massachusetts Mansion With Two Pools, Life-Sized Chess, Rooftop Terrace is Mind-Blowing Beauty

Read full article on original website
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
These 30 Stunning Photos of Maine Sunsets Are an Explosion of Color and Beauty
Sunsets. It happens every day. However, sometimes, if we're lucky, the sky is painted with all of the colors of the rainbow. This happened last night when all of us Mainers looked to the sky and saw hue of pink, orange, red with tints of yellow, blue and even a rainbow made an appearance in some parts of Maine.
50 Bars and Clubs in New Hampshire That Have Closed but We’ll Remember Forever
When restaurants, schools, or other locations close there is always some sadness. A bit of nostalgia is gone, but will be remembered forever. A piece of your youth, or whatever time in your life, is now intangible. All that is left are memories. Perhaps no location holds more memories, blurry...
These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire
One of the many things about the New Hampshire Seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation (not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes).
Did You Know Maine Held the Record for World’s 2 Tallest Snowman?
This may shock you – but in the wintertime, New England used to get snow. Yes, we’ve gotten some flurries this winter. But they stayed on the ground about as long as Mac Jones will wind up staying in Foxboro. Back in the old days, when winter was...
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
10 Things in Maine Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs
Well, there goes a cheap meal that was a go-to. Eggs right now, according to CNN, are almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. Now we all probably thought it was due to the crappy economy and inflation. You aren't wrong, but the biggest reason for the little egg price hike is a terrible avian flu outbreak! Millions of chickens perished because of it. Right now in Maine, the average price for eggs (and it varies wildly) is around $5.50. Prices can go as high as 8 bucks for organic to 3 dollars for a 6-pack.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
