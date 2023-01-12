For the second time during the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to close a game out against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was another disappointing end for the Lakers, who have made it a habit of losing close games because of poor late-game execution or bad decision-making. What makes it sting more is that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook played well enough to give the team a chance to win, with the former breaking the 38,000-point mark and the latter recording his fourth triple-double off the bench during the 2022-23 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO