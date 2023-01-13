Clean up crews continue to target neighborhoods with leftover mud and debris in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They have been in the hills, in the creeks, in the business districts, small streets and large streets. Public works crews in Santa Barbara are caked with mud and have more work to do.

Among the next stops are the lower sections of the Westside of downtown and the Eastside near the freeway.

Both areas have piles of mud and tossed out property from residents that were hit by intense flood waters Monday that, in many cases, overwhelmed the drains, streets and intersections.

The owner of Brownie's Market David Singh said customers couldn't believe the four feet of water that turned Haley Street and De la Vina Street into a river. "They didn't think this would happen because we have the bridge and they came in here and they were shocked."

He said his workers and customers came to help clear out mud and clean the sidewalks as the water receded.

Antonio Hernandez was using a power sprayer to help tenants in the area. On Monday he said, "I tried to walk and the water came to here. (as he pointed to just below his waist.)

His plan was to get all he could in the way of mud and debris out to the street.

Singh said the water and waves were an issue. "Each time they came by (cars) it created a wave."

That impacted the properties.

Several streets on the lower Westside of downtown were impacted and have truckloads of mud to be picked up.



On the Eastside of Santa Barbara, the scene was similar.

Many areas that were overwhelmed.

Some of the covers between the freeway sound wall and the highway were propped open presumable by residents with wood pieces, when gushing, muddy water rose up.

The next stop for this flow of water on the other side is the freeway.



" One of the more urgent. projects is on Pitos street where all this mud is accumulated. They have to get it out or it will clog up drains and create a lake effect.

Mayor Randy Rowse stopped by in person to see the scene.

track five. The city says it is going all out .....to dig people out

Randy Rowse stopped by to see the scene in person. "All of our skip loaders, all of our equipment is out. We have kept people in town in hotels to deal with the emergency. We are going to try to get to this before we get to the next rain which is Saturday."

By the end of the day, "No Parking" signs were up and public works crews were set to take on the clean up task Friday.



"We just want to have our home back," said resident Savannah Warner.



Some residents who rent took a hit but hope they can stay and not be forced to move from flood damage.

Warner said, "we are really scared. We love living here. It's great. I know that the rent has gone up in the city recently so it is definitely frightening for us trying to get out after paying rent the beginning of the month."



Also coming to the surface was the discussion of financial help.

Singh said, "very few people have flood insurance."

