Washington, DC

Cardinals reportedly plan to discuss long-term deals with 'at least two starters'

While the Cardinals are again shaping up nicely to compete for top honors in the National League Central, they’ll be faced with some important decisions a year or so from now. Among their starting rotation, only Steven Matz is signed beyond the 2023 season, with Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright (who will retire), Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty all slated for free agency in November.
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal

The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
John Mozeliak discusses contract, Cardinals’ offseason, payroll

John Mozeliak’s most recent contract extension with the Cardinals covered the 2021-23 seasons, yet the president of baseball operations doesn’t seem too concerned about his status as he enters the final year of that contract. Speaking with reporters (including The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat) today at the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up fan event, Mozeliak said that he’d spoken to ownership about a possible new deal, but “I’m not overly focused on my contract or what 2024 looks like yet.”
Report: Astros actively interviewing candidates for GM job

The Astros have been operating without a general manager for several months but owner Jim Crane is actively interviewing candidates for the position, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It’s unclear if a resolution is close at hand or how many people are being considered, but Rosenthal lists three people who have been interviewed: Michael Hill, Dana Brown, and Bobby Evans.
Infielder Travis Shaw announces retirement from MLB

Former MLB infielder Travis Shaw took to Twitter on Monday to announce his retirement from playing. The left-handed hitter appeared at the game’s highest level in each of the last eight seasons. “For the last eight years, I’ve been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major...
NFL World Reacts To The Commanders Sale Update

It doesn't look like Jeff Bezos is going to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders.  According to Front Office Sports, Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the team. It didn't come in before the first-round deadline.  Some may think this could lead to there not being a sale, ...
Red Sox, Jorge Alfaro Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox are in agreement with free agent backstop Jorge Alfaro on a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll receive a $2MM base salary if he cracks the MLB roster and would have the ability to opt out and return to free agency on both June 1 and July 1 if he hasn’t yet been called up.
Royals hoping for incentive-laden deal with Zack Greinke

The Royals have made a pair of relatively low-cost additions to their rotation this offseason. Ryan Yarbrough inked a $3M guarantee in mid-December, while Jordan Lyles secured a two-year, $17M commitment a couple weeks later. Those veteran starters join younger, in-house hurlers like Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Max Castillo and...
Rockies OF Kris Bryant expected to be healthy for spring training

Despite being limited to 42 games due to a lower back strain and left foot plantar fasciitis, Rockies’ outfielder Kris Bryant has proclaimed himself 100% ready for baseball, reports Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Saunders adds that Bryant does not anticipate any restrictions when he reports to Salt River Fields for Spring Training. Manager Bud Black added to Bryant’s confident statement, telling reporters that, “He’s encouraged that he’ll be exactly where he needs to be a month from now.”
Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore

The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
Athletics Sign Austin Pruitt To Minor League Deal

The Athletics have signed right-hander Austin Pruitt to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training with the club. Pruitt, 33, was originally drafted by the Rays and first cracked the big leagues with that club....
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann departs organization

The Blue Jays have announced that bullpen coach Matt Buschmann is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities. Buschmann had been with the Blue Jays since 2018, and also served as the team’s director of pitching development since 2020. Toronto also announced that it will complete its coaching staff in the coming weeks.
Frank Thomas, MLB outfielder from 1951-66, passes away

Three-time All-Star Frank Thomas has passed away, according to announcements from the Mets and Pirates. Thomas, not to be confused with the Hall of Fame designated hitter who played 16 seasons with the White Sox, played for seven teams between 1951-66. A Pittsburgh native, Thomas signed with his hometown Pirates...
Scott Boras frustrated with Mets over Carlos Correa situation

The league’s biggest story over the past month has been the winding saga involving Carlos Correa’s free agency. The two-time All-Star had agreements with the Giants and Mets each fall through after the teams raised concerns about the status of his right ankle during their physical examinations. After weeks of twists and turns, Correa returned to the Twins — where he’d spent the 2022 campaign.
White Sox Sign Keynan Middleton To Minor League Deal

The White Sox have signed right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Middleton, 29, was drafted by the Angels and spent the first few seasons of his career there. He seemed...
White Sox Agree To Minor League Deals With Jake Marisnick, Erik Gonzalez

The White Sox have agreed to minor league contracts with outfielder Jake Marisnick (as first reported by Kenny Van Doren of Astros Future) and infielder Erik Gonzalez (as indicated on the transaction log at MiLB.com). Marisnick will be invited to Major League Spring Training and would earn a $1.3MM salary if he makes the team. Gonzalez, presumably, will also be in camp this spring.
