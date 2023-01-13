Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting as an attempted homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls, and a large police presence was at a residence on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street on Saturday.
winonaradio.com
Rushford Man Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at a Stop Light
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:03 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a report of a man sleeping at a stop light on Hwy 61 and Vila Street. Officers responded to the area, but the vehicle was no longer there. However, the Officer noticed the vehicle up the highway and began to pursue.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
Former Mayo Clinic Health System clinic building in La Crosse being demolished
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Demolition crews started taking down Mayo Clinic Health System’s old occupational health clinic building on Monday. The former clinic is being demolished to make way for parking space. The building was built in the 1950s as a clinic. Mayo plans to use the space for more parking, including electric vehicle chargers, a rain garden, and...
twincitieslive.com
Man charged in connection to Inver Grove Heights bank robbery
A suspect in a bank robbery last month in Inver Grove Heights has now been criminally charged. Friday, 44-year-old Deundrick Damon Mcintosh was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Inver Grove Heights police say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Vermillion...
KIMT
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park
Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
Miss America visits western Wisconsin for Show Choir Classic
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The 2023 Miss America visited Onalaska to serve as a guest judge for the Show Choir Classic competition Saturday. Grace Stanke, who was recently crowned Miss America, is from Wisconsin. She said Miss America is about empowering women and girls. She hopes to spread that message in her role. She cited the other girls she competed…
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
