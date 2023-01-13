ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasha, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Rushford Man Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at a Stop Light

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:03 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a report of a man sleeping at a stop light on Hwy 61 and Vila Street. Officers responded to the area, but the vehicle was no longer there. However, the Officer noticed the vehicle up the highway and began to pursue.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Mayo Clinic Health System clinic building in La Crosse being demolished

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Demolition crews started taking down Mayo Clinic Health System’s old occupational health clinic building on Monday. The former clinic is being demolished to make way for parking space. The building was built in the 1950s as a clinic. Mayo plans to use the space for more parking, including electric vehicle chargers, a rain garden, and...
LA CROSSE, WI
twincitieslive.com

Man charged in connection to Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

A suspect in a bank robbery last month in Inver Grove Heights has now been criminally charged. Friday, 44-year-old Deundrick Damon Mcintosh was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Inver Grove Heights police say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Vermillion...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KIMT

Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
Bring Me The News

Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy