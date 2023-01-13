ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘House Party': Is the Reboot Streaming?

1990s comedy “House Party” is back and better than ever with just about the highest stakes you can imagine. When best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) find themselves completing odd jobs in LeBron James’ state of the art mansion — complete with a self-fluffing couch and a hologram of the king, himself — they jump on the opportunity to throw the most epic house party that will simultaneously provide a needed cashflow for the duo.
First Look at Amy Winehouse Biopic Revealed as ‘Back to Black’ Lands at Focus Features (Photo)

“Industry” breakout Marisa Abela has officially been tapped to star as Amy Winehouse in Focus Features’ “Back to Black.”. As previously announced, Sam Taylor-Johnson of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise will direct and executive produce the film, which is said to cover Winehouse’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” Matt Greenhalgh (“Nowhere Boy,” “Control”) wrote the script.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño on Why Playing a Strong Latin Mother Matters

A version of this story about Mariana Treviño and “A Man Called Otto” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When Mexican actress Mariana Treviño first auditioned for the role of Marisol in Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto,” she was by herself in a hotel room in Spain, isolated and depressed because of the pandemic. She had nobody to help her put two scenes on tape, so she shot the scenes in her hotel room playing all the characters herself.
Community Policy