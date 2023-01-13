Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Find out who plays the survivors in HBO's new post-apocalyptic zombie series
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño Is Ready to Be Seen (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The actress, who relished playing a strong Latin mother opposite Tom Hanks, was photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap.
‘History of the World Part 2’ Trailer Reveals Hulu’s Sequel Series – and the Truth About Black Jesus (Video)
After 40 years, the hopes and dreams of a generation have finally come true: “History of the World Pt. 2” is almost here. Hulu announced on Thursday that TV series — the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 Mel Brooks movie — will premiere March 6. And along with that announcement comes the official trailer. Watch that above now.
‘Zoey 101’ Actor Paul Butcher Shades Sequel Movie: ‘Read the Room’ (Video)
By lip syncing "The Devil Wears Prada" - You know the scene...
‘Avatar 2’ Stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Didn’t Hesitate to Sign for More Sequels: ‘He Could’ve Said 60 Movies’
The actors also tell TheWrap how James Cameron revealed the sequel saga to them in 2015
How to Watch ‘House Party': Is the Reboot Streaming?
1990s comedy “House Party” is back and better than ever with just about the highest stakes you can imagine. When best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) find themselves completing odd jobs in LeBron James’ state of the art mansion — complete with a self-fluffing couch and a hologram of the king, himself — they jump on the opportunity to throw the most epic house party that will simultaneously provide a needed cashflow for the duo.
Steven Spielberg Hits, Tom Cruise Stumbles and What Else We Learned During This Wild Awards Week
The alphabet soup of awards season hit with full force this week. ADG, MPSE and ASC on Monday. CAPE, CS, CAS, DGA and HFPA on Tuesday. MUAHS, SAG, DGA (again) and WGA on Wednesday. CDG, ICG, PGA and CEH on Thursday. Still to come: AFI on Friday, BAFTA on Saturday...
First Look at Amy Winehouse Biopic Revealed as ‘Back to Black’ Lands at Focus Features (Photo)
“Industry” breakout Marisa Abela has officially been tapped to star as Amy Winehouse in Focus Features’ “Back to Black.”. As previously announced, Sam Taylor-Johnson of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise will direct and executive produce the film, which is said to cover Winehouse’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” Matt Greenhalgh (“Nowhere Boy,” “Control”) wrote the script.
‘Hunters’ Season 2 Review: A Campy, Clunky Hunt for Hitler Brings Prime Video Series to a Close
The first season of Prime Video’s “Hunters” series followed a fictional crew of civilians in late ‘70s New York who took out Nazis hiding in the US following Operation Paperclip. The team not only uncovered a German conspiracy to birth a Fourth Reich on American soil but discovered that one of their own was a former member of the Nazi regime.
‘Missing’ Review: Stand-Alone ‘Searching’ Sequel Delivers More Digital Hunt-and-Peck Thrills
When the computer-screen thriller “Searching” came out in 2018, starring John Cho as a widower dad navigating an unfamiliar online world to find his vanished daughter, you could sense a gimmick had matured from the novelty silliness of the 2014 movie that kicked it all off, the chatroom freakout “Unfriended.”
Rami Malek, Melissa Villaseñor, Johnny Weir to Guest Star on ‘Night Court’ Season One
The series premieres Jan. 17
For ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Star Kerry Condon, Animals Are Perfect Scene Partners
TheWrap magazine: "They were this pure aspect that made me go, Gosh, humans are so silly, so complicated bickering and fighting and thinking about our existence,'" Condon says
Delroy Lindo and ‘UnPrisoned’ Showrunner Say Opportunities for Black Creatives Have Gotten Better Over the Years
Were absolutely making progress, executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser said
Rian Johnson on How Natasha Lyonne and ’Columbo’ Inspired His New Series ‘Poker Face’
"[The show is] conceived as something that has the architecture to keep going," the "Glass Onion" writer-director said
‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar on Why Spencer Dutton’s Return to the Ranch Is ‘Not Going to Be a Joyous Homecoming’
The "journeyman actor" tells TheWrap what its like joining the "Yellowstone" universe and then being sent to Africa
How ‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter ‘Took It Up a Notch’ for ‘Wakanda Forever’ (Exclusive Video)
Ruth Carter took the initiative and pushed the film further than I could have ever imagined," Ryan Coogler says of the Marvel sequel's looks
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño on Why Playing a Strong Latin Mother Matters
A version of this story about Mariana Treviño and “A Man Called Otto” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When Mexican actress Mariana Treviño first auditioned for the role of Marisol in Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto,” she was by herself in a hotel room in Spain, isolated and depressed because of the pandemic. She had nobody to help her put two scenes on tape, so she shot the scenes in her hotel room playing all the characters herself.
‘House Party’ Writers Say Remake Was Originally Meant to Star LeBron James and Drake: ‘We Thought It Was Stupid’
After much back-and-forth, Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing “House Party” into theaters nationwide. This charmingly offbeat remake (of sorts) of the 1990 original was directed by music video whiz Calmatic and written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover, both veterans of FX’s beloved series “Atlanta.”. And...
‘The Last of Us’ Star Merle Dandridge Says It Was ‘Emotional’ to Reprise Video Game Role in HBO Series
"There was a little discomfort at first of actually putting on the clothes," the 'Greenleaf' actress told TheWrap
