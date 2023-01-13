ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Phoenix to test lockbox key program for emergencies in District 1

PHOENIX — A Phoenix district has implemented a new lockbox pilot program for seniors over 65 years old and adults with disabilities for emergency situations. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply for a lockbox to be installed on the exterior of their homes that will hold medical information such as known prescriptions and keys or access cards to gain entry into the residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two-year-old boy from East Valley officially cancer-free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old boy from the East Valley got some very exciting news this week after a year-long battle with cancer!. Nash is officially cancer-free! The Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Armer Foundation for Kids posted the updated on social media saying, “This is why we do what we do. Nash is 100% cancer free! After 9 months of tests, blood transfusion, chemo therapy, hospital admissions, and so much more, Nash’s hepatoblastoma is gone!”
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed

A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Local CPR training center Community Responders and sister nonprofit Be A LifeSaver, Inc. is hosting two free, virtual CPR & First Aid classes on Jan. 24. The first class will start at 10 a.m., and the other will start at 5 p.m. Attendees will learn...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

MLK Day celebrations, community events still going despite rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a rainy Monday, but that hasn’t stopped many people across the Valley from giving back to their community on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Typically, Hance Park plays host to MLK Day celebrations annually, but due to the rain, the celebration has moved to the park’s plaza area instead. The march began at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and the festival will be at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.! Kylee Cruz joined Good Morning, Arizona to show what celebrations are underway at St. Vincent de Paul’s food kitchens in Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Silver Apple Award: Young teacher wastes no time making a difference in students lives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shatiana Cooper is a young teacher who teaches math and science at Palo Verde Middle School. She has only been in a classroom for two-and-a-half years now. Cooper is not that much older than her junior high students, but she believes that gives her a big advantage; has wasted no time making a difference in her students’ lives. “I think it helps a lot because we are in the same generation,” explains Miss Cooper. “I get what they’re saying. They get what I say.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

MLK Festival in Phoenix will go on despite forecasted rain

ADOT officials are asking travelers to stay home if possible, but if they must drive, to prepare their vehicle for the weather. Many enjoy the snow in Flagstaff during winter storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ

