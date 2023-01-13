PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shatiana Cooper is a young teacher who teaches math and science at Palo Verde Middle School. She has only been in a classroom for two-and-a-half years now. Cooper is not that much older than her junior high students, but she believes that gives her a big advantage; has wasted no time making a difference in her students’ lives. “I think it helps a lot because we are in the same generation,” explains Miss Cooper. “I get what they’re saying. They get what I say.”

