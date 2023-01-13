Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Phoenix to test lockbox key program for emergencies in District 1
PHOENIX — A Phoenix district has implemented a new lockbox pilot program for seniors over 65 years old and adults with disabilities for emergency situations. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply for a lockbox to be installed on the exterior of their homes that will hold medical information such as known prescriptions and keys or access cards to gain entry into the residence.
AZFamily
Two-year-old boy from East Valley officially cancer-free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old boy from the East Valley got some very exciting news this week after a year-long battle with cancer!. Nash is officially cancer-free! The Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Armer Foundation for Kids posted the updated on social media saying, “This is why we do what we do. Nash is 100% cancer free! After 9 months of tests, blood transfusion, chemo therapy, hospital admissions, and so much more, Nash’s hepatoblastoma is gone!”
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
AZFamily
Free virtual CPR and First Aid Training to be offered Jan. 24
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Local CPR training center Community Responders and sister nonprofit Be A LifeSaver, Inc. is hosting two free, virtual CPR & First Aid classes on Jan. 24. The first class will start at 10 a.m., and the other will start at 5 p.m. Attendees will learn...
fox10phoenix.com
Volunteers in Phoenix clean up 27th Avenue: 'It brings revitalization'
More than a hundred volunteers spent hours this weekend morning cleaning up 27th Avenue in Phoenix. Residents say they've had issues with crime over the years and they're doing what they can now to change that. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
ABC 15 News
Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
AZFamily
Scottsdale police asking for information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.
AZFamily
MLK Day celebrations, community events still going despite rain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a rainy Monday, but that hasn’t stopped many people across the Valley from giving back to their community on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Typically, Hance Park plays host to MLK Day celebrations annually, but due to the rain, the celebration has moved to the park’s plaza area instead. The march began at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and the festival will be at the park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.! Kylee Cruz joined Good Morning, Arizona to show what celebrations are underway at St. Vincent de Paul’s food kitchens in Phoenix.
'We need professionals to get this off': Buckeye neighbors trying to help bobcat with hose around neck
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Standing in the street of the Sun City Festival neighborhood in north Buckeye, it's easy for Tammy Bithell to point out where she once spotted the wild cat. "We know this is her crib," Bithell said, pointing at a house ahead of her. Bithell is among...
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
AZFamily
Silver Apple Award: Young teacher wastes no time making a difference in students lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shatiana Cooper is a young teacher who teaches math and science at Palo Verde Middle School. She has only been in a classroom for two-and-a-half years now. Cooper is not that much older than her junior high students, but she believes that gives her a big advantage; has wasted no time making a difference in her students’ lives. “I think it helps a lot because we are in the same generation,” explains Miss Cooper. “I get what they’re saying. They get what I say.”
AZFamily
Family taking legal action after loved one killed in fiery crash in Chandler
One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on. Arizona artist teaching history through artwork for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The artist, Robert Jackson, says MLK Day is a day to bring...
AZFamily
MLK Festival in Phoenix will go on despite forecasted rain
ADOT officials are asking travelers to stay home if possible, but if they must drive, to prepare their vehicle for the weather. Many enjoy the snow in Flagstaff during winter storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona,...
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
